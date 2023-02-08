State medical board to monitor Chandy’s health, likely to be airlifted to B’luru hospital

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, 79, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia, is stable and a medical board has been constituted to monitor his health.

Later, in the evening it was decided that Chandy will be airlifted to Bengaluru hospital on Wednesday.

Health minister Veena George after meeting Chandy on Tuesday said : “I talked to doctors and his family. We have constituted an eight-member medical board to monitor his health.”

George said the board will issue medical bulletins after monitoring his health. She added chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked her to visit the ailing Congress leader.

Chandy was hospitalised on Monday. Doctors treating him said he was suffering from fever and showed symptoms of pneumonia and was on antibiotics. They said after his infection subsides, he can go to Bengaluru for follow up treatment for cancer.

A section of Congress workers and Chandy’s relatives complained he was not getting proper treatment. His brother, Alex V Chandy, petitioned Vijayan on Sunday seeking his intervention to ensure best possible treatment. Chandy, who is suffering from cancer and underwent treatment in Germany and Bengaluru, was not allegedly given proper follow-up treatment. His relatives alleged they were not allowed to meet him. Chandy denied the allegations as unfounded and baseless and said his family and the party ensured quality treatment to him. “I am happy with the treatment being provided. The party has extended all help to me,” Chandy said.

The former chief minister will be airlifted to Bengaluru hospital on Wednesday. The decision was taken after opposition leader V D Satheesan met doctors and family members on Tuesday evening. He said that the party will bear expenses of air ambulance and treatment.

On Monday, Congress leaders A K Antony and M M Hassan met Chandy.