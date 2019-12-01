‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 18:50 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has formed a government in the state with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, on Sunday asserted that Shiv Sena was always with the ideology of Hindutva.

“I am still with the ideology of Hindutva and won’t ever leave it,” said Thackeray, who was speaking at a special session of the Maharashtra assembly, news agency PTI reported.

Thackeray took a swipe at his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, who was elected the leader of opposition in the assembly on Sunday, over his pitch during the poll campaign that he will be back as chief minister of Maharashtra.

“I never said I will come back, but I came in this House,” Thackeray said.

The Sena chief then targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Fadnavis for trying to form a government without the required numbers in the assembly. Thackeray said he “will not do anything at midnight”.

Fadnavis had taken oath as chief minister in a surprise ceremony on Saturday but his government only lasted for three days.

Fadnavis did hit back at Thackeray and said that he did say he will return but forgot to put a timeframe to it.

“I can assure you one thing, you need to wait for some time.I not only announced several projects in the last five years, but started work on them as well. You never know, I may come back to inaugurate them,” Fadnavis said.

Nana Patole, a four-time Congress lawmaker, was on Sunday elected unopposed as the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly after BJP withdrew candidate its candidate Kisan Kathore.

Patole, 57, was fielded for the speaker’s post by the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), on Saturday after the NCP was offered the deputy CM’s post.

MVA is an alliance of Sena, NCP and Congress.

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA passed the floor test in the assembly. Altogether 169 legislators voted for the government in the 288-member assembly. The BJP which has 105 MLAs staged a walkout ahead of the trust vote. The halfway mark in the assembly is 145.