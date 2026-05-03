New Delhi, Several student organisations representing indigenous hill communities of Manipur on Sunday urged the Centre and constitutional authorities to intervene urgently, as they marked three years since the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state. Student bodies representing Manipur seek 'lasting political solution' from Centre

In a joint statement, groups including the Gangte Students' Organisation, Hmar Students' Association, Zou Sangnaupang Pawlpi and Kuki Students' Organisation said they had submitted a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office, seeking immediate action on the ongoing crisis.

The organisations demanded expedited political dialogue under the Suspension of Operations framework involving the Centre and insurgent groups, including the Kuki National Organisation and the United People's Front, and called for a "lasting political solution", including consideration of a separate administrative arrangement.

Marking the third anniversary of the violence that began on May 3, 2023, the organisations alleged that members of indigenous hill communities continue to face a "grave humanitarian crisis", citing large-scale displacement, destruction of villages and loss of lives.

They claimed that over 200 villages were burned, more than 250 places of worship destroyed, and hundreds of civilians killed during the violence.

The groups also alleged incidents of sexual violence against women and said thousands of families remain displaced, living in relief camps without adequate access to basic services.

"This is not merely a law-and-order issue; it is a humanitarian crisis compounded by delayed justice and systemic neglect," the statement said.

They also sought an impartial investigation into the role of former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh, alleging failure to act and demanding accountability at the highest levels.

Among other demands, the groups called for time-bound investigations into incidents of violence, fast-track prosecution of perpetrators, and immediate relief and compensation for victims and internally displaced persons.

They further raised concerns over the reported looting of arms from state armouries during the unrest and demanded a high-level probe into the security lapse, recovery of weapons and measures to prevent further misuse.

Emphasising that they were seeking justice through democratic and constitutional means, the organisations urged the Centre to treat the situation as a matter of national urgency and take concrete steps towards rehabilitation, accountability and a permanent resolution.

"The restoration of peace requires both immediate humanitarian intervention and a sincere political commitment to address the root causes of the conflict," the statement said.

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