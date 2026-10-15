Student elections in Maharashtra universities likely to return, rules to be finalised by January

Maharashtra is likely to finalise revised rules for student elections in universities by January, paving the way for the resumption of campus polls suspended since 2019 over law-and-order concerns, officials said.

Maharashtra’s plan to bring back student elections in universities is likely to take shape by January

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Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday asked a committee set up to study the issue to submit its final report soon.

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The 12-member committee, headed by former Mumbai University vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar, was formed last month to suggest ways to conduct elections across higher education institutions in the state. Officials said the committee had held three meetings so far and was likely to submit its report after another meeting. The main focus is to ensure that political influence does not affect student elections on campuses.

An official from the higher and technical education department said the recommendations may require changes to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. The government may take up the required amendments during the winter session of the state legislature.

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{{^usCountry}} “Considering the process that needs to be followed, the state is expected to be ready with revised rules and the election procedure by January. The timing of the elections will depend on the committee’s recommendations,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Considering the process that needs to be followed, the state is expected to be ready with revised rules and the election procedure by January. The timing of the elections will depend on the committee’s recommendations,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue was discussed during a review meeting chaired by Patil with vice-chancellors of state universities. The meeting also covered several measures to provide relief to college students in drought-affected areas.

Patil directed universities and colleges not to collect examination fees from students in drought-hit talukas. Institutions that have already collected the fees must return the amount to students. Colleges found violating the order will face strict action, he said.

The minister also asked universities to make degree certificates available on DigiLocker from the next academic year. A common academic calendar will be introduced across state universities from 2026-27 to bring uniformity to academic schedules.

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The meeting also discussed measures to prevent paper leaks, improve examination procedures and bring uniform rules for re-examinations and ATKT.