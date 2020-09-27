Suit seeks removal of mosque in Mathura

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 02:33 IST

A civil suit was filed before the court of Civil Judge, senior division Mathura on behalf of child deity, Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman on Friday seeking removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid which stands adjacent to the Sri Krishna temple complex at Mathura, and claiming ownership of the entire 13.37 acres land which is believed to be birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The suit comes 10 months after a case filed on behalf of child deity Ram Lalla succeeded before the Supreme Court in relation to the disputed site at Ayodhya, with the top court ruling in favour of Ram Lalla on November 9, 2019.

The suit has been filed through the next friend (a legal term for a person who represents someone directly unable to maintain a suit) of the deity, Ranjana Agnihotri, an advocate and a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Six other devotees are also plaintiffs to the suit.

“A suit filed before Mathura civil court on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman seeks a declaration that the entire 13.37 acres of land be vested in the deity and also for cancellation of collusive compromise decree,” said advocate for the plaintiff, Vishnu Shankar Jain.

Jain’s reference is to a settlement entered into between the Shri Krishna Janamsthan Seva Sansthan which is the governing body of the temple complex and the Committee of Management of Trust of Shahi Idgah in 1968 based on which the dispute regarding the land was settled.

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, the Idgah Trust, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and another trust Shree Krishna Janambhoomi Trust have been made defendants to the suit which claims that the Idgah Trust encroached upon the land belonging to Shri Krishna Janamasthan Trust and the deity and erected a super structure at the place.

The birthplace of Lord Krishna lies beneath the structure raised by the trust, it added.

As per the suit, the recent history of the temple complex can be traced back to 1618, when Raja Veer Singh Deva Bundela of Orchha built a temple dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna at the latter’s birth place by spending the equivalent of ₹33 lakh. This temple was partly demolished in 1669 on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and the Idgah mosque was built. After Marathas came to power in 1770, the temple was restored, it said.

Later the area fell into the hands of East India Company in 1803, which auctioned it in 1815. It was purchased by Raja Patni Mal of Banaras.

In 1944, Rai Kishan Das and Rai Anand Das, the heirs of Raja Patni Mal, executed a sale deed on consideration of ₹13,400 (paid by Jugal Kishore Birla) and the ownership of 13.37 acres was transferred in favour of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Goswami Ganesh Dutt and Bhikhen Lalji Aattrey.

“Name of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust is entered as owner and right has been granted to offer ‘namaz’ on Eid at the Eidgah site which is owned by us. Muslims should voluntarily give away their claim for amicable solution,” Gopeshwar Chaturvedi, Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust member said.

Tanveer Ahmed, Secretary at Shahi Masjid Idgah in Mathura said there is no dispute. “Mathura is land of peace, those in politics are not in favour of peace and are raising the issue.”