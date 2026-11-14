Sun, faith, and the Ganga: Bihar gears up for the sacred rhythm of Chhath

As the autumn chill settles over the Gangetic plains, the air across Bihar is thick with the fragrance of burning mango wood, roasted wheat, and devotion. The state is immersed in the sacred fervour of Chhath Puja, an ancient festival of austere discipline and radical gratitude dedicated to Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya.

Colourful lights decorated around Danapur Takiyapar Ghat for the Chhath Puja festival in Patna, Bihar, on Friday (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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Unlike festivals marked by loud revelry, Chhath is defined by quiet endurance, ecological harmony, and a profound egalitarian spirit where every devotee stands equal in knee-deep water. The four-day observance began on Friday on an auspicious note, with Nahay Khay observed with deep faith and devotion.

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Devotees took holy dips in the Ganga and local water bodies before preparing and partaking in a single sattvic meal of bottle gourd, chana dal, and rice cooked over earthen stoves, said octogenarian Sheetala Mishra, who has been observing Chhath for the past 53 consecutive years.

Deep Dive What are the main rituals observed during the four days of Chhath Puja? Chhath begins with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, when devotees break their fast after sunset. They then observe a 36-hour fast without water and offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun and Usha Arghya to the rising sun. Which traffic restrictions apply in Patna during Chhath Puja? General traffic is barred on Ashok Rajpath from Kargil Chowk to Didarganj and on both flanks of JP Ganga Pathway from Digha to Didarganj during the announced restriction periods. JP Setu traffic from Sonepur/Chhapra to Patna is also suspended during peak Arghya hours; commuters are advised to use Mahatma Gandhi Setu. Are the Chhath ghats and river water safe for bathing and rituals? Safety conditions vary by location. In Patna, 90 of 103 ghats were declared safe, while the remaining 13 were still being marked; officials in Ghaziabad said Hindon water was unfit for bathing.

"This sacred ritual of purification sets the tone for the rigorous spiritual journey ahead, leading into Kharna, a day-long fast broken after sunset with jaggery kheer and rotis, which signals the start of a gruelling 36-hour nirjala fast without even a drop of water," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Across Patna and districts from Mithila to Magadh, the transformation of the riverfronts is nearly complete for the main rituals. Along the sprawling banks of the Ganga, municipal workers and local youth committees are giving final touches to miles of ghats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across Patna and districts from Mithila to Magadh, the transformation of the riverfronts is nearly complete for the main rituals. Along the sprawling banks of the Ganga, municipal workers and local youth committees are giving final touches to miles of ghats. {{/usCountry}}

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In the bustling markets of Kadamkuan, Raja Bazaar, and Bakerganj, the festive rush has reached a fever pitch. Vendors sit behind towering heaps of handwoven bamboo soops and dauras, bright yellow turmeric plants, sugarcane stalks, and fragrant galgal lemons, while households prepare wheat and jaggery for thekua.

Raman Kumar of Raja Bazaar, who otherwise runs a pricey departmental store in the posh Fraser Road locality, was set to distribute Chhath supplies for free near his residence.

"Our family holds high reverence for Chhath, and we've been distributing free provisions for the past two generations," he said.

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"The emotional crescendo will arrive over the next two days, when families march barefoot in solemn processions to offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun and Usha Arghya to the rising dawn, reaffirming a timeless reverence for nature and life," said astrologer Acharya Nawal Sharma.

"Ours is perhaps the only culture to salute the setting sun, Sharma added.

CM inspects Ganga ghats in Patna

Ahead of the grand festival of Chhath, Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary inspected the Ganga ghats in the state capital on Tuesday, covering key stretches from Nasriganj Ghat to Mahavir Ghat.

After reviewing cleanliness, sanitation, and safety arrangements, the CM announced that 90 of the 103 ghats have been declared completely safe, while the remaining 13 are currently being marked.

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He simultaneously directed officials to expedite all remaining preparations, ensuring strong barricading along approach roads and riverbanks, seamless traffic management, continuous public announcements via loudspeakers, and strict safety protocols based on the river's water level and flow.

Directing all deputed officials to discharge their duties with complete vigilance, alertness, and readiness, Patna District Magistrate Kundan Kumar issued clear instructions that all officials must reach their designated deployment sites before the scheduled time and assume duty.

"Concerned officials must remain stationed at their posts as long as even a single devotee or person is present at the ghat," Patna DM said, adding that the safety of Chhath vratis (fasting devotees), pilgrims, and the general public is the administration's top priority.

Patna rolls out strict Chhath Puja traffic plan to ensure smooth movement

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Patna District Administration and Traffic Police have unveiled a comprehensive traffic and parking plan to ensure hassle-free movement for devotees. Restrictions will apply from 12 noon to 7pm on November 15, and from 2am to 8am on November 16.

Key measures include a complete ban on general vehicular traffic along Ashok Rajpath from Kargil Chowk to Didarganj and both flanks of JP Ganga Pathway (Marine Drive) from Digha to Didarganj. Heavy commercial and construction vehicles are barred from entering the district for 24 hours starting 10am on November 15.

Simultaneously, traffic on JP Setu from Sonepur/Chhapra to Patna will remain suspended during peak Arghya hours, and commuters are advised to use Mahatma Gandhi Setu instead.

Dedicated parking zones—including Gandhi Maidan, Patna College, Science College, and Patlipath—have been earmarked for devotees. Authorities urge motorists to park strictly in designated parking slots and display their mobile numbers on their windshields, while ensuring unobstructed passage for emergency services.