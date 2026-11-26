The Sundarbans is not simply losing land to the sea: while some islands are shrinking, new sedimentary landforms are emerging elsewhere in the estuarine landscape. A joint committee examining coastal erosion has found that Ghoramara island in West Bengal lost 55.4% of its mapped area between 1969 and 2019, but has cautioned against trying to hold back the sea with hard-engineering structures along its entire shoreline. Instead, it has recommended targeted protection for vulnerable settlements and infrastructure, alongside mangrove conservation.

Ghoramara island’s mapped area shrank from 8.59 sq km in 1969 to 3.83 sq km in 2019, prompting a panel to recommend targeted coastal protection. (Representative photo/ Reuters) more less

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The report, dated November 25, was submitted by the Union environment ministry to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report in August last year highlighting the shrinking landmass of Ghoramara island.

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In an order dated February 17, 2026, the tribunal constituted a joint committee comprising the deputy director general of forests (Central), representing the environment ministry’s regional office in Bhubaneswar, and the principal chief conservator of forests, West Bengal, to examine coastal erosion in the Sundarbans and prepare a comprehensive plan for mangrove protection and coastal erosion management. The environment ministry’s regional office in Bhubaneswar was designated as the coordinating agency. HT has seen the report.

“The available evidence establishes substantial historical and spatial changes in Ghoramara Island and the surrounding estuarine landscape, involving erosion, sediment deposition, channel migration and landform development,” the report said.

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{{^usCountry}} It said erosion at Ghoramara was occurring alongside accretion and the formation or expansion of landforms elsewhere in the estuarine system. “Shoreline change is therefore spatially variable and influenced by the evolving configuration of channels, sedimentary landforms and hydrodynamic conditions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said erosion at Ghoramara was occurring alongside accretion and the formation or expansion of landforms elsewhere in the estuarine system. “Shoreline change is therefore spatially variable and influenced by the evolving configuration of channels, sedimentary landforms and hydrodynamic conditions.” {{/usCountry}}

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The committee cited Geological Survey of India (GSI) data showing that Ghoramara’s area declined from 8.59 sq km in 1969 to 3.83 sq km in 2019.

A separate assessment by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), also cited in the report, found that the island’s mapped area contracted from 458.23 hectares in 2011 to 326.25 hectares in 2026, a reduction of nearly 29%.

The NCSCM assessment also classified 93% of the island’s shoreline as experiencing high erosion during the pre-monsoon period, with the figure rising to 95% post-monsoon. The shoreline perimeter shrank by nearly 25% over 36 years, from 10.09 km in 1990 to 7.53 km in 2026.

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The committee said the available studies did not establish the relative contribution of individual processes, including tidal currents, sediment transport, cyclones, storm surges, sea-level rise and possible land subsidence, to erosion along specific stretches. It also found no evidence to attribute the island’s erosion to any single human intervention.

The report noted that the West Bengal forest department had said earlier paved and bank-protection structures had not yielded the desired results in controlling erosion. The state’s irrigation and waterways department had reported protection, restoration and strengthening works covering 12.24 km, at an expenditure of ₹6.25 crore.

“The management approach should focus on reducing risks to settlements, essential infrastructure, agricultural areas and other vulnerable assets, rather than attempting to arrest the natural evolution of the entire island,” the committee said.

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It recommended maintaining and strengthening existing embankments wherever necessary, undertaking localised protection measures at critical erosion-prone locations and conserving existing mangroves. It also cautioned against indiscriminate mangrove plantation along actively eroding banks, saying plantations should be undertaken only at suitable locations.

The report further recommended setting up a state-level coordination committee, with the West Bengal Coastal Zone Management Authority as the nodal agency, to oversee the implementation of the proposed measures.