Sunetra Pawar denies internal rift in NCP, says party will introspect after MLC poll defeat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar on Friday dismissed reports of internal differences within the party, saying there was no rift among its leaders and that electoral defeats called for self-introspection.

Sunetra Pawar's remarks came days after the NCP suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. (HT Photo)

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"There was no rift among us, and whenever there is an election, victory and defeat happen. If there is a defeat, there is a need for self-introspection. We will definitely do self-introspection," Sunetra Pawar said on Friday.

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Her remarks came days after the NCP suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, with its candidate and three-time sitting MLC Satish Chavan losing the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituency to Pratapsinh Patil of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Also Read: Amid NCP rumblings after MLC poll defeat, Sunetra Pawar says party will introspect

On Thursday, NCP (SP) leader Pratap Singh Patil, following the victory in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division Graduate Constituency MLC election, asserted that a "100 per cent wave of change" is sweeping Maharashtra. He said educated voters have delivered a resounding message that the electorate can no longer be taken for granted.

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{{^usCountry}} The election results saw the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secure three of the five seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance won two. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP failed to win the constituency it contested, adding to concerns over the party's electoral performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The election results saw the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secure three of the five seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance won two. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP failed to win the constituency it contested, adding to concerns over the party's electoral performance. {{/usCountry}}

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The five constituencies included Pune Graduates, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates, Nagpur Graduates, Pune Teachers and Amravati Teachers. The results saw the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) make gains in the graduates' constituencies, while the BJP and Shiv Sena secured victories in the teachers' constituencies.

The results delivered a split verdict in the two constituencies, with the BJP winning the Teachers’ seat and the NCP (SP) securing the Graduates’ seat. The outcome also saw the defeat of the sitting Congress MLC in the Teachers’ constituency, while the opposition party’s alliance partner retained the Graduates’ seat.