Green crackers allowed for two days in Delhi-NCR during Diwali, with fixed time slots: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has allowed the sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period for two days around Diwali. Under the permitted schedule, green firecrackers can be burst between 6am and 7am and again from 8pm to 10pm on November 7 and 8.

Delhi-NCR gets two-day window for green firecrackers, complete ban from November 9 (HT)

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The court, however, made it clear that the relaxation would remain in force only for these two days, with a complete ban on firecrackers set to be restored from November 9. The permission is limited to certified green firecrackers, which are designed to cause less pollution than conventional firecrackers.

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