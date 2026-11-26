The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bihar government decision to grant remission to former MP Anand Mohan in the 1994 lynching of district magistrate G Krishnaiah.

Ex-MP Anand Mohan. (ANI)

A bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu directed the former lawmaker, who was released in 2023, to surrender within a month.

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The court passed the order on a petition filed by Krishnaiah’s widow, Telugu Umadevi Krishnaiah, after examining the state government records on the process of amending the law that facilitated Mohan’s release.

As per the 2002 Bihar Prison Manual rules governing remission, a convict punished for murder of a public servant is not eligible for premature release. The petition alleged the state passed a crucial amendment on April 10, 2023, removing this “ineligibility” in an alleged bid to facilitate Mohan’s release on April 24, 2023.

Krishnaiah was the Gopalganj district magistrate when he was killed in December 1994. Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. His sentence was commuted to life by the Patna high court in 2008, a decision which was upheld by the Supreme Court in July 2012.

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{{^usCountry}} While hearing the case earlier, the top court had passed critical comments against the state’s action, observing “every dice was loaded in his favour” to procure release for a brazen act that was a “rarest of rare” crime. “You do not bring about an amendment to facilitate any individual. Fourteen days after the amendment, he was released. There is something called rule of law in this country,” it told the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While hearing the case earlier, the top court had passed critical comments against the state’s action, observing “every dice was loaded in his favour” to procure release for a brazen act that was a “rarest of rare” crime. “You do not bring about an amendment to facilitate any individual. Fourteen days after the amendment, he was released. There is something called rule of law in this country,” it told the state. {{/usCountry}}

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The petition was argued by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Tanya Shree, who explained how the state indulged in “selective disclosure” while placing the case for Mohan’s premature release before the State Remission Board. No details of his criminal antecedents and parole history were produced at the time of consideration and even his age was shown to be 74, while the affidavit filed by him in the top court in 2023 declared his age to be 67.

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The widow of the deceased public servant produced a list of 32 criminal cases against Mohan and two cases registered for offences committed inside jail to show his conduct.

Mohan’s lawyer and senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi said his client was eligible for remission on completion of 14 years of incarceration as per the rules. He also cited Mohan's lineage as the grandson of a freedom fighter.

The petitioner blamed the state for facilitating the former lawmaker’s release as the April 10, saying the 2023 notification issued was "ex-facie illegal" and contrary to judgments of the Supreme Court clearly laying down that the remission policy prevailing at the time of conviction will govern the remission granted to life convicts. Under the 2002 policy, life convicts were to be considered for premature release only on completion of 20 years imprisonment.

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Since Mohan was initially awarded death sentence in this case and the punishment was later commuted to life term by the Patna high court, the petitioner said under Rule 481(i)(c) of Bihar Prison Manual 2012, a convict whose death sentence has been converted to life is ineligible for premature release.

The plea also referred to a Supreme Court judgment in Laxman Naskar case (2000), highlighting the need to consider past criminal antecedents, social status and the potentiality of the accused to commit crime in the future as some of the guiding principles for a convict’s early release. Yet, the column on “pending cases” in the checklist for Mohan mentioned “no cases”, it said.

The State Remission Board was also pulled up by the top court for adopting the submissions made by the state. The court remarked that the board is meant to be a neutral authority and had a duty to find out if the convict seeking remission had other pending cases against him.

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The state government had defended its action before the court, claiming the convict had undergone 22 years of sentence, was in his 70s and considerable time had elapsed since the order of his release.