SC forms panel to probe Vantara's affairs, retired Justice Chelameswar to lead

The Supreme Court on Monday formed a special investigation team (SIT) led by retired SC judge J Chelameswar to look into the affairs of Reliance Foundation-run Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Vantara is spread over 3000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat. It aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally. (HT Photo/Raju Shinde)

The SIT led by Justice Chelameswar will include former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana high courts, Justice Raghvendra Chauhan; former Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and additional commissioner (customs) Anish Gupta.

Among other aspects, the panel will check Vantara's compliances with the Wildlife Protection Act and other relevant laws in acquisition of animals, especially elephants, from India and abroad, Live Law reported.

Observing that usually such a plea should not be entertained, the apex court said that the petition only made allegations without any backing material.

However, it added, “In the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the Courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate… we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any.”

What will the SIT examine?

The Supreme Court mandated that the SIT will examine and submit their report on the following matters: