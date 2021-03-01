Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
Sitting and retired Supreme Court judges will get Covid-19 vaccine shots from tomorrow, people familiar with the development said on Monday.
The judges’ families will also get the vaccine in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Central government.
They can choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield as their first shot.
A statement from the Union health ministry confirmed this development, saying vaccination will be done entirely through the Co-Win system and that the government facility within the Supreme Court precinct will be used.
Those in the know of the development added that the Supreme Court registry has arranged a vaccination facility on the premises in addition to the ones at the government hospitals listed for the vaccination. The cost of vaccination will be as per Central government’s guidelines, they added. Private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 per shot.
Starting Monday, India’s vaccination drive witnessed a massive push with those above 60 and those above 45 with critical illnesses getting inoculated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also inoculated with the first dose of Covaxin at Delhi’s AIIMS on Monday.
