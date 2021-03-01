No Co-Win app, log in to web portal to register for Covid-19 shot, government clarifies

The Union ministry of health and family welfare clarified on Monday there was no Co-Win application where citizens can register themselves and that they must visit the web portal to register to get a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Co-Win app is only meant for administrators, it added.

“Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: http://cowin.gov.in.There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

#LargestVaccineDrive



Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: https://t.co/4VNaXj35GR.



There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only. pic.twitter.com/ifAmoEG3P2 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 1, 2021

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India kicked off on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the first senior citizen to take the jab. Those above the age of 60 years or in the 45 years to 59 years age bracket are being administered shots in this phase of the world’s largest Covid-19 immunisation campaign.

Soon after receiving the vaccine, Modi appealed to eligible citizens to come forward and take the vaccine so as to make the country Covid-19 free. “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he tweeted.

People, who are eligible, can self register on the Co-Win app and schedule their appointment to get the vaccine at either a government or private vaccination centre. While the dose will be given for free at the government centre, private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 per person for the shot.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

They can register on the portal using their mobile phone number. The Co-Win portal lets four citizens register using one mobile number. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the health ministry has stated. The photo identity card number for each such beneficiary must be different. They can use any of these eight documents for availing of online registration–Aadhaar card/letter, electoral photo identity card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN card, NPR smart card, pension document with a photograph.

Many citizens were seen at vaccination centres across cities to get the shot on the first day of the immunisation campaign.