Live: PM Modi gets his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi got vaccinated at AIIMS on Monday as the country kicks off the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The Prime Minister tweeted this news and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.
The next phase of vaccination in the country is all set to start from today. The Union health ministry has announced that those willing to get vaccinated can book appointments from 9am to 3pm from March 1. Anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 with co-morbidities can walk into a government hospital or a private one. The former will not charge any money for the shots while the latter can charge up to Rs. 250 per dose. Individuals can also book a slot on March 1 for getting vaccinated at a later date. Prime Minister Narendra Modi got vaccinated with the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday morning at AIIMS, and appealed to everyone to get vaccinated.
Elsewhere in the United States, the Johnson&Johnson vaccine which requires only one jab has been approved as the third vaccine against Covid-19, after Pfizer and Moderna. The latest approval is expected to quickly accelerate the number of people who are fully protected against the coronavirus once the company ramps up production later this spring.The US has recorded 29,255,344 cases of Covid-19 so far, with 525,776 deaths.
MAR 01, 2021 07:23 AM IST
PM Modi receives first shot of vaccine at AIIMS
The Prime Minister received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday morning at AIIMS, the PM tweeted the news. The second phase of vaccination is all set to start from today in government and private hospitals across the country. He was given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin by a nurse from Pudducherry.
