‘Is that it? Didn’t even feel it’: PM Modi tells nurse after getting Covid-19 shot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the nurses who administered him the domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sister P Niveda, who administered the first dose of the vaccine to the Prime Minister, said she was called on duty this morning but she wasn’t initially aware of Modi’s visit.

Niveda said the Prime Minister was given Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech Limited, after he arrived at the hospital at 6.25am. “He asked us where we belong to and after vaccination, he said, 'Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala (Is it done already? Didn’t even feel it)'," the nurse from Puducherry said.

Modi chose an early morning slot to visit AIIMS to ensure no inconvenience is caused to people and there were no restrictions for traffic on the roads, people aware of the developments told HT. Soon after receiving the jab, Modi took to Twitter to appeal to eligible citizens to take the vaccine. “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he posted.





PM Modi was vaccinated on the first day of the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive that has been rolled out across the nation. In this phase, people above 60 years of age and those in the 45 years to 59 years age group with comorbidities are being inoculated. The government has also roped in private hospitals in this phase of the immunisation campaign. They are allowed to charge maximum ₹250 per vaccine from the citizens while the shot will be administered for free at government centres.

Nearly 270 million people are likely to be covered in the second phase of vaccination.