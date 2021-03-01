‘Is that it? Didn’t even feel it’: PM Modi tells nurse after getting Covid-19 shot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the nurses who administered him the domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sister P Niveda, who administered the first dose of the vaccine to the Prime Minister, said she was called on duty this morning but she wasn’t initially aware of Modi’s visit.
Niveda said the Prime Minister was given Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech Limited, after he arrived at the hospital at 6.25am. “He asked us where we belong to and after vaccination, he said, 'Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala (Is it done already? Didn’t even feel it)'," the nurse from Puducherry said.
Modi chose an early morning slot to visit AIIMS to ensure no inconvenience is caused to people and there were no restrictions for traffic on the roads, people aware of the developments told HT. Soon after receiving the jab, Modi took to Twitter to appeal to eligible citizens to take the vaccine. “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he posted.
PM Modi was vaccinated on the first day of the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive that has been rolled out across the nation. In this phase, people above 60 years of age and those in the 45 years to 59 years age group with comorbidities are being inoculated. The government has also roped in private hospitals in this phase of the immunisation campaign. They are allowed to charge maximum ₹250 per vaccine from the citizens while the shot will be administered for free at government centres.
Nearly 270 million people are likely to be covered in the second phase of vaccination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: 17-year-old missing girl’s body found in Aligarh field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi govt worked for farmers unlike farm leaders who paid lip service: Nadda
- Nadda claimed that since the BJP was working to carry the country forward, therefore, those with the opportunity to work in the BJP were lucky
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Is that it? Didn’t even feel it’: PM Modi tells nurse after getting Covid shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here’s how to register for jab on Co-Win
- Co-Win's citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices hold steady for 2nd consecutive day after Saturday's record high
- The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi on Monday stood at ₹91.17 per litre and ₹81.47 per litre respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese hacker groups target at least dozen Indian organisations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New curbs, night curfew in Punjab from today as Covid-19 cases continue to surge
- The decision to bring in a slew of new rules to help the state curb the rising number of cases was taken by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh after a meeting with health experts and senior officers on February 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP launches Covid vaccine drive for elderly: 22.5K to get jab today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Traffic diverted at Delhi borders due to farmers' protest
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: PM says private enterprises need to enter agri sector
- Protest enters Day 96, stalemate continues between protesting farmers' unions and Centre.
India begins next phase to vaccinate its elderly and ill against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many mobile games violent, addictive...PUBG just one example: Prakash Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light snow, rain likely over Western Himalayas till March 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox