PM Narendra Modi gets Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as India expands drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The Prime Minister tweeted that he got the first dose and urged those eligible to get vaccinated.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who were eligible to take a vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!,” he tweeted.

Starting Monday, the coronavirus vaccination drive has been opened to senior citizens and people with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45 to 59 years. Those eligible for the vaccine can register on the CoWIN app, or walk into a vaccination centre without registration. While government hospitals will provide the vaccine free of charge, the price has been kept at Rs.250 per dose in private hospitals.

Registration will open at 9am on Monday and citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the CoWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu, etc, according to an official release on Sunday. The private empaneled Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA), as per news agencies.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered a dose of Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat BioTech to PM Modi. The second nurse seen in the picture is from Kerala. PM was seen wearing an Assamese 'gamcha', symbolic of blessings of women from Assam. He has worn it on many occasions.

As per people aware of the development, the PM went to AIIMS without any restrictions imposed on traffic. He chose an early morning slot to ensure there was no inconvenience to people.