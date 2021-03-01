PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language

nPrime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that one of his shortcomings was his inability to learn the Tamil language.

Replying to a query in Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “One of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world.”

He described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”

The latest edition of Mann Ki Baat also had frequent references to Assam and West Bengal, two poll-bound states other than Tamil Nadu.

