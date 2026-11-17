Every wrongful loss of liberty must be compensated adequately to give the victim a genuine opportunity to rebuild his life with dignity, the Supreme Court underlined on Monday, enhancing to ₹30 lakh the compensation payable to a man who remained in jail for more than seven years even after being acquitted of murder.

The order set aside a Chhattisgarh high court order that had awarded him just ₹2 lakh. (HT File Photo/ Representational)

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Setting aside a Chhattisgarh high court order that had awarded him just ₹2 lakh, justices Augustine George Masih and Sanjeev Sachdeva said compensation for wrongful incarceration cannot be reduced to symbolic or nominal relief but must be enough to help the victim regain financial independence, secure sustainable livelihood, and overcome material disadvantages caused by the unlawful deprivation of liberty.

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Deep Dive Why did the Supreme Court increase compensation for a man jailed for over seven years after his acquittal? The court said his continued detention resulted from communication failures and institutional remissness, depriving him of liberty, time and opportunities. It raised compensation to ₹30 lakh to help him rebuild his life and regain financial independence. Can victims’ families receive compensation if the accused is acquitted? The Supreme Court said families should be considered for financial assistance even when an accused is acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence. It asked the relevant District Legal Services Authority to examine whether compensation was available under the applicable victim compensation scheme. Can a prisoner’s family claim compensation if the prisoner dies in jail? The Orissa High Court awarded ₹15 lakh to the family of an undertrial prisoner whose death was attributed to negligence by jail authorities. It said the state must protect prisoners’ fundamental rights and ensure their safety in custody.

“...it (compensation) must serve as a meaningful remedial measure capable of assisting the victim in rebuilding his life and restoring, to the extent possible, the opportunities and independence of which he has been deprived,” it noted.

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{{^usCountry}} The case concerned Devilal Gond, who was arrested in December 2012 in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in August 2013. The Chhattisgarh high court acquitted him on January 20, 2018, setting aside his conviction and sentence. However, Gond stayed behind bars until May 19, 2025 —seven years, three months and 29 days after his acquittal. A case of ‘complete remissness’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case concerned Devilal Gond, who was arrested in December 2012 in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in August 2013. The Chhattisgarh high court acquitted him on January 20, 2018, setting aside his conviction and sentence. However, Gond stayed behind bars until May 19, 2025 —seven years, three months and 29 days after his acquittal. A case of ‘complete remissness’ {{/usCountry}}

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The state government attributed the prolonged detention to a communication and coordination failure between prison authorities and the concerned legal aid functionaries. The jail superintendent had written to the panel lawyer in April and June 2018 seeking the status of Gond’s appeal, but the outcome of the proceedings did not reach the prison administration. The discrepancy was detected during a records verification exercise in May 2025, following which a release warrant was issued.

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Calling the episode a case of “complete remissness” and “institutional dysfunction”, the Supreme Court said Gond had lost the prime years of his youth because of the authorities’ apathy and failure to act promptly. He was around 28 when acquitted and 35 when finally released.

“No monetary award can fully compensate for the loss of liberty, time, and opportunities that can never be restored,” said the court. It stressed that enabling a wrongfully incarcerated person to regain self-sufficiency and rebuild his life was not an act of charity by the state, but the bare minimum to redress the injustice inflicted upon him.

The court directed the state to pay enhanced relief in four weeks. Of the ₹30 lakh, ₹5 lakh will be transferred to Gond’s savings account, while the remaining will be placed in an interest-bearing fixed deposit (FD) in his name. The monthly interest will be credited to his savings account. He won’t be allowed to withdraw or prematurely encash the FD, or take a loan against it, without the district legal services authority’s permission.

No legal framework for wrongful incarceration

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The judgment also flagged the absence of a legislative framework in India to compensate and rehabilitate people who suffer wrongful incarceration, observing that constitutional courts have, so far, granted such relief in individual cases, without making it readily accessible to everyone similarly placed.

Referring to the top court’s earlier rulings, the bench said that constitutional courts can award monetary compensation under Articles 32 and 226 (writ proceedings before the Supreme Court and high courts) for established violations of fundamental rights. Such compensation is a public law remedy founded on the principle of strict liability.

Also Read I Supreme Court proposes compensation for families of murder victims even if accused acquitted

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The court explained that compensation in such cases does not prevent the victim from pursuing other remedies, including a civil suit for damages or criminal proceedings against officials responsible. It also drew attention to the Law Commission’s 277th report of August 2018 on wrongful prosecution and miscarriage of justice, which recommended a framework providing both financial and non-financial assistance to victims.

The Supreme Court also asked all high courts to consider safeguards along the lines of those introduced by the Madhya Pradesh high court after an earlier Supreme Court ruling in the case of Sohan Singh alias Bablu, who stayed in jail for over four years after completing his sentence.

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