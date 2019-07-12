Maratha reservation not retrospective, says SC, sends notice to Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Friday said that Maharashtra government’s order giving reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs will not be with retrospective effect even as it issued notice to the state government in the case.

Petitioners in the case had said that the government had notified the reservation policy with retrospective effect from 2014. The Bombay High Court has upheld the reservation given to the Maratha community but brought down the quantum of reservation from 16%, as determined by the state assembly, to 12-13%.

The top court also issued notice to the state government and said that all actions taken pursuant to the High Court order shall be subject to the outcome of the proceeding before the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra has 64-65% reservation in education and government jobs, second only to Tamil Nadu, which has 69%.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:25 IST