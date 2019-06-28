Maharashtra govt may have to change its policy for 35K recruitments

Even though the state termed the HC verdict on Maratha quota a major victory, with the change in percentage, the government will have to tweak its policy for recruitment to the 35,000 posts, process for which has begun.

The HC on Thursday upheld the reservation for Marathas under the socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) category, but reduced the quantum from 16% to 12% in education and 13% in jobs. An official from the general administration department said the state will, however, have to make some changes in the recruitment process.

“The ruling will help us in expediting the process, but will have to go for some tweaking too,” the official said. After the court order, CM Devendra Fadnavis made a statement in the Assembly stating: “While admitting the legislative competence of the house, the court has upheld our bill and also accepted the facts related backwardness of the community established in the report by Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC). The third major decision by the court was about crossing the cap of the 50% reservation as it has approved it to be in ‘extraordinary and exceptional’ circumstances as per the Supreme Court ruling.”

Fadnavis said: “The court has turned down the demand of the petitioners to stay the reservation until the order was challenged in the apex court. This will help us in implementing the reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education...The battle is only half won, as there is a possibility of the order being challenged in the Apex court. The government will fight it tooth and nail.”

Explaining how the decision was taken, a BJP minister said: “The state knew that its decision of increasing percentage of reservation than recommended in the report may jeopardise its fate, but it was a political decision. It was not possible to reduce the percentage from what was given by the earlier government. The cabinet sub-committee had a detailed discussion over it.

All senior BJP ministers, who were members of the sub-committee, had insisted on keeping the percentage intact and leaving the rest to the court. A section of legal experts and officials from the state’s law and judiciary department had thought that the court may object to a separate category for SEBC, instead of including Marathas in OBCs. But the decision has been upheld today.”

The government was sceptical about a couple of observations by the commission, including the percentage of reservation and its observation that Marathas and Kunbis were not different. (Kunbis get reservation benefit under the OBC quota). “It was the reason why the government did not make the report public despite a demand from the opposition,” said the minister. Community leaders feel the ruling will bring about a major social change for the community.

“Besides a major victory for our endeavours underway for more than two decades, it will prove a milestone order leading to social progress of the community. The government appointed a battery of top lawyers, but even the community did every possible thing, including appointing leading lawyers representing the community,” said Balasaheb Sarate, one of the persons who intervened in the case.

The ruling appears to be an opportunity to win over Maratha community politically. According to a BJP leader, the ruling has differentiated two governments, as the quota given by the previous government was stayed by the court in 2014.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:55 IST