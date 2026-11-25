The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside orders passed by the Allahabad high court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into allegations of disproportionate assets against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

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A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant passed the order on a petition filed by Gandhi challenging the order passed by the high court in May directing the CBI and the ED to verify the allegations made in a petition filed by a BJP activist S Vignesh Shishir and file an affidavit detailing status of enquiry.

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As Gandhi objected to the order being passed behind his back, the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, set aside the order of the high court and requested its chief justice to constitute a new bench for the fresh hearing. The court made it clear that the hearing will be in open court even as the complainant Shishir insisted on having in-camera proceedings owing to threat to his life.

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The bench directed Shishir to make Gandhi a party in his petition and kept open all arguments on merits, including the issue of maintainability of the petition, to be argued before the high court.

On August 17, the top court issued notice on Gandhi’s petition and directed that no report shall be submitted by CBI, ED or any other agencies as per the Allahabad high court’s order in May. The court asked the high court to defer the hearing of the case till further orders.

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Shishir, who was present in court, requested protection as he is a witness in the case. The bench refused to pass any order on merits.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Gandhi along with advocate S Prasanna, raised questions on the petition’s maintainability as the same petitioner made attempts since 2024 leveling similar allegations.

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While the CBI and ED told the top court earlier that had only been permitted to make an inquiry, the bench pointed out that if the allegations were so serious, why the agencies keep quiet all this while before relying on the high court order to proceed in the matter.

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The court had then said, “If there is prima facie material, our understanding of the law suggests that you can proceed as per law. But if the court wants to issue a direction, courts are expected to follow the principles of natural justice.”

Gandhi challenged a series of orders passed by the high court on a petition alleging that he possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He sought transfer of proceedings from the high court.

Shishir in his petition sought a probe against Gandhi and other members of his family.

The high court in May directed CBI and ED to verify the allegations made by Shishir. On July 20, it passed another order expressing dissatisfaction with the agency’s response. The high court considered ED’s response and said that the agency had taken the required steps and was free to proceed if its investigation yielded material warranting action.

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Shishir has another petition pending before the Allahabad high court seeking criminal action against Gandhi on allegations of violations of citizenship laws. Shishir has claimed that Gandhi held a British passport in addition to his Indian passport.