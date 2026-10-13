SC stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over 2019 remarks against PM Modi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed criminal defamation proceedings against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on his 2019 comments calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Chowkidar Chor hai”.

LOP in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi with India Bloc leaders and Congress workers and supporters during ‘March for Democracy’ to the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, October 12, 2026. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

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The trial is pending in a Mumbai court.

The Supreme Court agreed to examine Bombay high court's order issued in September refusing to quash 2019 summons to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over his remarks against PM Modi. The Bombay high court had dismissed Gandhi’s plea challenging a 2019 Girgaon magistrate court order that had initiated proceedings against him.

Deep Dive What proceedings did the Supreme Court stay against Rahul Gandhi over his 2019 ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ remark? The Supreme Court stayed the criminal defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over his 2019 remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trial was pending in a Mumbai court. Why is the Supreme Court examining the Bombay High Court order in Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case? The Supreme Court agreed to examine the Bombay High Court’s decision refusing to quash the 2019 summons issued to Gandhi. The High Court had dismissed his challenge to the magistrate court order initiating proceedings. What did the Bombay High Court say about Rahul Gandhi’s remark in the defamation case? The High Court said the BJP was an identifiable body and that whether the remark amounted to an imputation, and its impact on party members, would need to be considered at trial.

“Being a registered national political party, the BJP is definitely an identifiable body. On prima facie reading of the statement, describing the PM, who is a member of the BJP, as a “commander in thief”, cannot be said to be limited only to the senior leadership of the party. Whether the imputation was in substance and what impact it will have on members of the party will have to be considered at the stage of trial,” Justice NR Borkar had said while upholding the magisterial court order.

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{{^usCountry}} The case stems from a private complaint filed by BJP member Mahesh Shrishrimal in 2018. He alleged that Gandhi made defamatory remarks against PM Modi during a public rally in Rajasthan on September 20 that year, including the statement, “Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case stems from a private complaint filed by BJP member Mahesh Shrishrimal in 2018. He alleged that Gandhi made defamatory remarks against PM Modi during a public rally in Rajasthan on September 20 that year, including the statement, “Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai”. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP member also alleged that Gandhi, while commenting on a video posted on his personal “X” account (formerly Twitter) on September 24, 2018, referred to Modi as “Commander in Thief”. He claimed that the remarks amounted to allegations of theft against Modi as well as BJP members and other Indian citizens associated with him.

The Girgaon magistrate court initiated proceedings against Gandhi in 2019, following which he approached the high court. His petition, filed in November 2021, denied the allegations and sought quashing of the proceedings.

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