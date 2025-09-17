Supreme Court's strong words on stubble burning, Delhi-NCR air pollution: ‘Putting some behind bars will...’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said jailing some people will “send the correct message” as it heard arguments on the issue of stubble burning. Noting that the farmers' contribution is providing food to all, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai contended that it doesn't mean one “cannot protect the environment”. A farmer burns straw stubble after a harvest in a paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar.(AFP/File Photo)

The remarks were made by Justice Gavai after he heard an argumentby amicus curiae Aparajita Singh on farmers burning stubble.

"If some people are behind bars it will send the correct message. Why don't you think of some penalty provisions for the agriculturists...if you have a real intention of protecting the environment then why shy away?" he was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. His remarks were directed at senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing State of Punjab.

The CJI made the remarks while hearing a case relating to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, including firecrackers and stubble burning.

Citing some unnamed news reports, the CJI also said that stubble is used to make biofuels. “I had read in newspapers that this can also be used as biofuels. We cannot make this a 5 yearly exercise. Farmers are special and we are eating because of them.. but it does not mean that we cannot protect the environment you see,” he reportedly added.

The CJI's remarks come days after he questioned why the year-round blanket ban on firecrackers only applied to the Delhi-NCR region, and wasn't enforced nationwide. "If citizens in NCR are entitled to pollution-free air, then why not people of other cities? Just because this is the capital city and the Supreme Court is situated in this area, it should not mean only they get pollution-free air," a bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran had said.

Every year, the start of the winter season brings along a problem of alarming air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. Apart from firecrackers, stubble burning is considered one of the key reasons for pollution.

Besides making observations on stubble burning, the Supreme Court on Wednesday reportedly directed the Central Pollution Control Board, Commission for Air Quality Management to fill all vacancies within three months.

According to news agency PTI, the top court also pulled up states for vacancies in the pollution boards and ordered UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab to fill them in three months.