Supriya Sule says ‘full stop on merger after Ajit Pawar’s death’ amid NCP reunion buzz

Supriya Sule, working president of Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), on Saturday ruled out possibility of a merger with the Sunetra Pawar-led faction, asserting that a "full stop" was put to the matter following her cousin brother Ajit Pawar’s demise.

NCP-SCP working president and MP Supriya Sule addresses a press conference at Silver Oak, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

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Ajit died in a plane crash in January this year near Baramati in Pune, following which his wife Sunetra took the reins of the party.

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Clarifying that no communication or proposal has been received from the rival faction via “phone, WhatsApp, SMS, letter, or email,” Sule said discussions about reuniting ended permanently with Ajit’s death.

"As long as my brother was alive, yes, there were discussions about a merger, and a date had been decided. Leaders from both sides have stated this. The day my brother passed away, a full stop was put to the merger in my mind, in my heart, and in our party," she said.

Baramati MP also stated that a proposed flat 50% increase in seats across all states from Kashmir to Kanyakumari during delimitation was acceptable to her party "in principle," given the massive surge in voter numbers.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing fatigue over repeated questions on merger speculation, Sule said focus should be shifted to pressing national issues and ongoing JPCs on key legislations like the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and 'One Nation, One Election'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing fatigue over repeated questions on merger speculation, Sule said focus should be shifted to pressing national issues and ongoing JPCs on key legislations like the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and 'One Nation, One Election'. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Central government is bringing major bills. While such huge policymaking work is going on, if you ask me questions about that and hold me accountable, I would be genuinely happy. That is why I request with folded hands that I will not answer on this topic again," she said.

On the issue of delimitation, Sule disclosed that the Centre had invited Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and her for a meeting, where a proposal for a uniform 50% seat increase across every state was presented.

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While Sawant stated he would consult his party leadership before responding, Sule noted that the INDIA alliance had previously discussed considering a uniform 50% hike seriously, and conveyed that the formula was acceptable to the NCP (SP) "in principle" if it serves the larger national interest.

Pointing out that she was part of the Congress-led dispensation that carried out delimitation in 2007, Sule highlighted the practical challenges of serving massive electorates, noting that constituencies have swelled from 12-14 lakh to 25-40 lakh voters while the ₹5 crore MPLADS fund remains inadequate.

"Representation isn't just about power and mergers. Representation is a service. Imagine reaching 25 to 40 lakh people; even if someone were Superman or Batman, they couldn't reach everyone," she remarked.