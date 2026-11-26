A suspected cattle smuggler died while three others got injured after the car they were escaping in the wrong direction to avoid police, collided head-on with a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.
One of the two cattle being smuggled in the car also died in the accident, police said, adding the other survived.
Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the car collided with an oncoming truck near Goyla village, leaving all four occupants injured.
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“All the injured suspects were rushed to different hospitals. Mustafa, however, succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment,” he said.
Kumar said a first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspects at Mohammadpur Ahir police station under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gau Samvardhan Act.
The victim was identified as Mohammad Mustafa, a resident of Palla in Faridabad. Those injured were Mohammad Akhlaq and Asif, who were also from Palla and Mohammad Iqbal from Mankaki, Palwal.{{/usCountry}}
The victim was identified as Mohammad Mustafa, a resident of Palla in Faridabad. Those injured were Mohammad Akhlaq and Asif, who were also from Palla and Mohammad Iqbal from Mankaki, Palwal.{{/usCountry}}
Police said Mustafa had two criminal cases registered against him, including one of cattle smuggling and another for attacking police personnel.
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The incident took place between 5:30am and 6am on Wednesday near Mohammadpur Ahir. Police said four suspected cattle smugglers travelling in a car were unloading a cow at Dhulawat.
The Nuh crime branch team received information about the cattle smuggling and started chasing the car.
On spotting the police car approaching, the suspects sped away towards Manesar on the wrong side of the expressway while trying to escape and collided with the truck.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.