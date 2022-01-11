Suspected Naga militant shot dead in gang war near Assam-Manipur border

SILCHAR: A suspected Naga militant was killed in firing between two suspected militant groups on Monday at Assam’s Jirighat area near the inter-state border between Assam and Manipur, police said.

The incident happened at Rongmai Basti area under Jirighat police station in Assam’s Cachar district.

According to the Assam police, the firing between two suspected militant groups started at around 11 pm on Monday where a person named David Rongmai (30) died. Superintendent of police of Cachar district, Ramandeep Kaur along with a team of police and CRPF rushed to Jirighat area on Tuesday morning.

Talking to HT, Kaur said, “The firing took place between two suspected militant groups and the person who died, himself was a suspected Naga militant. We have talked to the locals and according to them, the groups which were firing, were in mask. We are investigating the matter.”

The SP also informed that security arrangements have been strengthened in the border area after the firing.

“This area was already a high-risk zone because of possible movements of suspected militant groups. We have deployed more security forces now,” she added.

A villager was shot twice on his leg by suspected NSCN (IM) militants near Assam-Manipur border area last month.