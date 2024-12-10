Menu Explore
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin ‘never met Adani’, asks BJP if ready for JPC probe into row

PTI |
Dec 10, 2024 01:30 PM IST

“Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji has already explained in a detailed manner. I and Adani have no ties at all,” MK Stalin said in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he never met industrialist Gautam Adani and sought to know if the BJP and its ally, the PMK were prepared for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on the Adani issue.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was responding to a question raised by PMK leader G K Mani in the state Assembly. (PTI)
Responding to a question raised by PMK leader G K Mani in the Assembly, Stalin said he had no connection whatsoever with the industrialist whom the PMK and the BJP were spreading a 'misinformation' campaign that he had links.

"Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji has already explained in a detailed manner. I and Adani have no ties at all. Are you prepared for a JPC probe on the issue," Stalin asked pointing at Mani.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court over bribery allegations.

Initially, Assembly Speaker M Appavu declined to allow Mani to raise the issue which was already in the Parliament.

However, the PMK legislator insisted that the Adani indictment was a serious issue and that the Chief Minister should himself clarify his position.

