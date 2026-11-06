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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay shifts to new official residence at Chennai's Greenways Road

Greenways Road is located about nine kilometres from the Secretariat, thereby reducing travel time for the chief minister.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 11:17:08 IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay shifted to a new residence-cum-camp office in the city, which has been under renovation by the public welfare department, people aware of the development said.

Currently, the CM sits in the CM chamber, which has been the office for several state chief ministers, (X)
Currently, the CM sits in the CM chamber, which has been the office for several state chief ministers, (X)

The chief minister will be gradually shifting to the new residence. People familiar with the matter told HT that a ‘pooja’ was conducted on Thursday at 'Pamani Illam', the official bungalow under the public welfare department, located on Greenways Road, Raja Annamalaipuram, in Chennai.

Currently, the CM sits in the CM chamber, which has been the office for several chief ministers, including C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, M K Stalin, among others, at the Secretariat, Fort St. George, which was constructed in 1640 by the English East India Company.

Travel route main reason for shifting

Greenways Road is located about nine kilometres from the Secretariat, thereby reducing travel time for Vijay, which earlier would stretch to 25 kilometres one-way, stretching the complete to 50 kilometres.

In an effort to ease travel for daily commuters as well as the chief minister, the police have been mulling over various options, including shifting Vijay to another locality, such as the posh Poes Garden area, which is home to several prominent personalities, including Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Poes Garden is also home to former AIADMK supremo and chief minister J Jayalalithaa's ‘Veda Nilayam’.

The Greenways Road at Raja Annamalaipuram is also home to several ministers who also have their official residence-cum-camp office in the sprawling bungalows.

Private gym, badminton court and more

Vijay, flanked by senior government officials, inspected 'Pamani Illam' on Thursday after the renovation work was completed. According to officials, the residence is equipped with a private gymnasium, badminton court, lawn along with a provision to accommodate high-profile security personnel.

Apart from the residence, the PWD officials have also taken up renovation at the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maligai located in the campus of Fort St. George, which would serve as the CM's office.

Vijay is expected to discharge his duties from the renovated office, once the renovation work is completed.

 
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Home/India News/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay shifts to new official residence at Chennai's Greenways Road
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