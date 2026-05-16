Tamil Nadu governor cuts convoy size on PM’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar cut his convoy size for his Saturday visit to the state following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption amid the West Asia conflict. The convoy size was reduced to four police vehicles from 10. (X/rajendraarlekar)

On governor’s instructions, the convoy size was reduced to four police vehicles from 10, Lok Bhavan sources said.

The move comes after the PM urged citizens to reduce dependence on fossil fuel-driven vehicles and conserve foreign exchange in view of global economic uncertainty. The PM appealed to people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use Metro rail services in cities, adopt carpooling, increase the use of EVs, utilise railways for parcel movement and work from home wherever possible.

Arlekar held the swearing-in ceremony of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu on May 10 before leaving for Kerala.

During this visit to the state, Arlekar is likely to administer the oath for a few more TVK legislators, sources said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said in a social media post on May 15 that two Congress ministers would be part of the Tamil Nadu government after nearly 59 years. “For thousands of Congress workers like me, this is an emotional and historically significant moment,” he said.

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Chief minister C Joseph Vijay along with nine TVK legislators, were formally sworn-in by Arlekar on May 10.

During this visit, portfolios for the ministers are likely to be allocated besides expanding the cabinet, sources said.

Vijay won a trust vote in the state assembly on Wednesday with support from 144 MLAs, including legislators from his party TVK. Smaller parties like Indian Union Muslim League, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, CPI, CPI(M), and Congress also supported Vijay, taking the TVK tally to 117, the mark needed to prove majority.

The tally improved for Vijay as an internal All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rift was thrown open in assembly. AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami opposed the confidence vote and said that all of the party’s 47 MLAs would stand against the TVK, and the rival faction led by SP Velumani proved him wrong moments later.