Vijay finally proves majority, passes floor test with backing from 144 MLAs

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay won a crucial trust vote in the state Assembly on Wednesday, with support from 144 MLAs, which included legislators from his party TVK. Vijay's TVK won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today.

Smaller parties like IUML, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), and Congress were quick to show support to Vijay, quickly taking the TVK tally to 117, exactly the mark needed to prove majority.

However, the tally further improved for team Vijay as an internal AIADMK rift was thrown open in the Assembly. AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami opposed the confidence vote and said that all of the party's 47 MLAs would stand against the TVK, and the rival faction led by SP Velumani proved him wrong moments later. Follow live updates on Tamil Nadu trust vote here.

Velumani had pledged support to Vijay a day before, vowing that 21 of AIADMK MPs would back the actor-turned-politician's party.

After the counting of votes during the floor test ended, this is where the tally stood on backing TVK: