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Tamil Nadu transfers DGP-prisons after two jailbreaks in a week

Rathore has been posted as the DGP-chief vigilance officer, Vigilance, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO).

Updated on: Oct 29, 2026, 19:36:18 IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Tamil Nadu government on Thursday transferred Director General of Police - prisons and correctional services, Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore following the two jailbreaks that occurred over the last one week in the State.

Meanwhile, the additional director general of police, Enforcement Bureau, CID, K Shankar would succeed Rathore on the new role, an order issued by the Home department, principal secretary A Karthik said on Thursday. (PTI)
Meanwhile, the additional director general of police, Enforcement Bureau, CID, K Shankar would succeed Rathore on the new role, an order issued by the Home department, principal secretary A Karthik said on Thursday. (PTI)

Rathore has been posted as the DGP-chief vigilance officer in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO).

Meanwhile, K Shankar, the additional director general of police, Enforcement Bureau, CID, will be succeeding Rathore on the new role, an order issued by the Home department principal secretary A Karthik said on Thursday.

Also Read | 5 Tamil Nadu convicts captured after jailbreak, one sent back in auto he took after escape

Two jail breaks led to transfers

Two convicts lodged in the Central Prison on October 20 fled the highly secured prison at Puzhal near Chennai. The police department formed seven teams to nab the escaped convicts. After two days of search, the prisoners were nabbed.

As many as 17 special police teams were formed to nab the prisoners.

All the escaped convicts were recaptured on October 28. Nine jail staff were suspended for the security lapse that sparked strong reactions from political parties across Tamil Nadu over the incident.

 
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