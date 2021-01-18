IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tandav over Tandav: About Hinduphobia, hurt sentiments, FIRs and OTT censorship
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam looks on as his supporters blacken the faces of actors on the poster of Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav during a protest in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam looks on as his supporters blacken the faces of actors on the poster of Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav during a protest in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI)
india news

Tandav over Tandav: About Hinduphobia, hurt sentiments, FIRs and OTT censorship

The controversy over Tandav once again raises the age-old debate about freedom of expression versus moral policing and censorship.
READ FULL STORY
Reported by Aditi PrasadEdited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST

For the average OTT buff, the Amazon Prime Video political drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Kapadia is pacy enough for a weekend binge. For cinema connoisseurs and critics, the series is at best mediocre and clichéd and at worst a poorly researched, hammy and forgettable show. And then there are people like the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Kapil Mishra who have sent a legal notice to the makers of Tandav for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus and Dalits and are demanding a ban on the web series.


Tandav is not just limited to Kapil Mishra though. An FIR naming Amazon Prime’s India head of original content Aparna Purohit, apart from the show’s director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, and others have also been filed in Uttar Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments. BJP leader Ram Kadam too claims to have filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station against Tandav. The ministry of information and broadcasting has now purportedly summoned Amazon Prime video officials over the swiftly escalating tandav.

Of course, the melee is never complete without Twitterati throwing in its lot with one side or the other. The social media platform has been flooded with messages citing similar sentiments of Hinduphobic content, anti-Hindu propaganda, disrespecting Dalits and more.

Also read | Tandav row: Govt summons Amazon Prime executives

At the heart of all the displeasure is one particular scene in the first episode of the series where actor Zeeshan Ayyub has played a stage performer appearing as Lord Shiva and is heard saying, "Azaadi, what the...?" In the same scene, the narrator on stage tells Lord Shiva that he needs to do something to improve his popularity on social media as opposed to Lord Ram. On this, Zeeshan Ayub asks whether he should come up with a new display picture. Naysayers are calling this an attempt to 'mock' and 'target' the Hindu gods.

Also read | Police personnel seen stationed outside Saif's home amid Tandav row

The controversy once again raises the age-old debate about freedom of expression versus moral policing and censorship. Frankly, without the social media chatter, the controversial Lord Shiva scene could have been a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the web series. After all, as Hindus, we are only too used to seeing our deities dramatised and even depicted in a humorous light (Ramlila, anyone?). In fact, for decades, there seemed nothing wrong in showing our gods doing funny stuff. Hindu gods and goddesses were humanised, tolerant, friendly and approachable for that reason alone.

Not anymore. Because of late, the yardstick has become Islam or Christianity. The common refrain is that this web series would have not dared to depict the Prophet in a similar vein. Is the sentiment factually correct? Yes. But is applying the Islam yardstick on Hinduism correct? Probably not, because unlike an organised religion, Hinduism is more a way of life, kept alive through generations by word-of-mouth, mythical stories and often humorous anecdotes.

Also read | 'Tandav is a work of fiction, it's a piece of entertainment first': Sunil Grover

But the bigger fear due to repeated controversies involving OTT platforms revolves around possible censorship of streaming content and what form it will take. In November last year, a gazette notification brought digital audio-visual content on these platforms under the ambit of the information and broadcasting ministry. There are reports that the ministry could opt for self-regulation as the guiding principle. But the fine print is still a secret.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Star & Disney India chairman Uday Shankar said that what mattered was the form and substance of the regulatory lens. “Do we want to be over-prescriptive or do we want to let creativity and imagination to have a role?" he had asked.

Shankar added that Indian consumers are far more mature than most regulators think and do not need filters applied to everything they watch.

Because watching a political drama like Tandav (however hackneyed) is perhaps a much meatier option than the banal and bad 1990s throwback Coolie No 1 streaming on these platforms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav
app
Close
e-paper
Kashmir has been in the grip of a severe cold wave this season.(HT FIEL PHOTO)
Kashmir has been in the grip of a severe cold wave this season.(HT FIEL PHOTO)
india news

Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers are seen sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu border near New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers are seen sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu border near New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The farmers have been protesting since November last year to demand the scrapping of farm laws saying they will hurt their livelihoods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the dose of Covishield vaccine to senior doctor of IGIMS hospital, in Patna on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the dose of Covishield vaccine to senior doctor of IGIMS hospital, in Patna on Monday. (ANI)
india news

Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president M.K. Stalin.(AP)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president M.K. Stalin.(AP)
india news

Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Stalin claimed the DMK government had completed 80 per cent of the work on the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
india news

14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (middle) during a meeting on preparedness for Assam assembly polls held in Guwahati on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (middle) during a meeting on preparedness for Assam assembly polls held in Guwahati on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:42 PM IST
  • The Election Commission team will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and police chief to know about security arrangements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhiren Sadokpam, editor-in-chief of the Frontier Manipur.(https://www.facebook.com/dsadokpam)
Dhiren Sadokpam, editor-in-chief of the Frontier Manipur.(https://www.facebook.com/dsadokpam)
india news

Two Manipur journalists held for article, released after admitting to oversight

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • The police claimed that the article openly endorsed revolutionary ideologies and activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha Police Officers’ Association made the demand after an inspector in Balasore district was assaulted on Saturday by irate public over the suicide of a minor boy in a roadside dhaba.(Representative image/PTI)
The Odisha Police Officers’ Association made the demand after an inspector in Balasore district was assaulted on Saturday by irate public over the suicide of a minor boy in a roadside dhaba.(Representative image/PTI)
india news

Retired Odisha professor seeks to donate house for construction of police statio

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • In a letter to CM's private secretary, he offered to donate his three-room newly constructed house in Balitutha village of coastal Jagatsinghpur district to Odisha police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla signed the Specified Skilled Workers Agreement with Ambassador Suzuki. (@MEAIndia/Twitter)
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla signed the Specified Skilled Workers Agreement with Ambassador Suzuki. (@MEAIndia/Twitter)
india news

India, Japan sign pact to give skilled workers access to Japanese jobs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take part in a protest against a new web series 'Tandav', in Mumbai(AFP)
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take part in a protest against a new web series 'Tandav', in Mumbai(AFP)
india news

Tandav makers say sorry after a torrent of criticism over web series

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:41 PM IST
  • The controversy around 'Tandav' has triggered demands that the government quickly enact a law to regulate content on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Farmers raise slogans against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(ANI)
File photo: Farmers raise slogans against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," said Manohar Agnani.(HT Photo)
"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," said Manohar Agnani.(HT Photo)
india news

3,81,305 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine, says health ministry

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dassault Aviation has handed over 18 of the 36 contracted Rafale fighter jets to India. 11 have been inducted into the Indian Air Force while 7 are being used for training IAF pilots in France.(Dassault Aviation /A Pecchi)
Dassault Aviation has handed over 18 of the 36 contracted Rafale fighter jets to India. 11 have been inducted into the Indian Air Force while 7 are being used for training IAF pilots in France.(Dassault Aviation /A Pecchi)
india news

Indian, French Rafale jets set to take part in war games in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • The exercise has been codenamed 'Desert Knight 21'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT Photo)
Several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT Photo)
india news

Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Nitish Kumar had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates to be included in the cabinet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP