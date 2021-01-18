FIR registered in UP against makers of web series ‘Tandav’
A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the makers of the newly released web series ‘Tandav’ for promoting enmity and causing public mischief , the Lucknow Police said.
Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (Central) Somen Barma said, “The FIR [lodged at the Hazratganj police station on Sunday] has been lodged against Aparna Purohit, an official of Amazon, series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himashu Krishna Mehra, its writer Gaurav Solanki, and others.”
In his complaint, senior sub-inspector Amarnath Yadav, posted at the Hazratganj police station, alleged that he received information that video clips, which are allegedly defamatory against a particular group in the society, were being circulated widely on various social media platforms.
On investigating, he found that the clips were from ‘Tandav’ which was released on January 16. A case has been registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion), 505 (statement conducing public mischief), 469 (forgery on purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the IT Act.
“A four-member police team is investigating the matter and action will be taken against the accused if the complaint is found to be true,” said the officer. Similar complaints against ‘Tandav’ have also been lodged in Sitapur and Rae Bareli districts.
Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has demanded removal of the objectionable portions from the show. In a tweet, she said protests were being registered over some scenes of the web series, which hurts religious sentiments. So it would appropriate to remove the objectionable portions.
In a similar development, a case has been registered against the producer of web series ‘Mirzapur’ and Amazon Prime for hurting religious sentiments and social beliefs in the Mirzapur district of eastern UP, the Mirzapur Police said. A police officer said that the case was registered following a complaint by Arvind Chaturvedi who claimed that his religious sentiments and social beliefs were hurt by the show.
The web series defamed Mirzapur since it was full of abuses and showed illicit relations, Chaturvedi alleged. A case has been registered under Sections 395a (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), Section 505 (statements or content publishes to creating public enmity), Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and the IT Act, the police officer said.
Superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Ajay Singh confirmed the development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls
- The Election Commission team will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and police chief to know about security arrangements.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Manipur journalists held for article, released after admitting to oversight
- The police claimed that the article openly endorsed revolutionary ideologies and activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired Odisha professor seeks to donate house for construction of police statio
- In a letter to CM's private secretary, he offered to donate his three-room newly constructed house in Balitutha village of coastal Jagatsinghpur district to Odisha police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan sign pact to give skilled workers access to Japanese jobs
- Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav makers say sorry after a torrent of criticism over web series
- The controversy around 'Tandav' has triggered demands that the government quickly enact a law to regulate content on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19
- On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,81,305 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, French Rafale jets set to take part in war games in Rajasthan
- The exercise has been codenamed 'Desert Knight 21'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon
- Nitish Kumar had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates to be included in the cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K's Ganouri-Tanta village gets electricity for the first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive total success in Gujarat, says CM Rupani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protests erupt over his
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India supplies two mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Concerned about accidents due to fog, Agra mayor seeks expressways closure at ni
- Dense fog on Sunday morning claimed the life of a driver of a bus which rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox