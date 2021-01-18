'Tandav is a work of fiction, it's a piece of entertainment first': Sunil Grover
- Sunil Grover has insisted that Tandav is a work of fiction, and that it was shot before many of the incidents it shows transpired in real life.
Actor Sunil Grover has said that Tandav is a work of fiction, and that it was shot before many of the incidents shown in the series had happened in real life. Tandav, a political drama starring Saif Ali Khan, released on Amazon Prime Video recently, and has been at the centre of a controversy surrounding its content.
Sunil, who plays an enforcer named Gurpal Chauhan, said in an interview that because India is a democracy, people actively discuss politics.
Asked about the show's stance on current affairs, he told Bollywood Hungama, "First of all, this is a work of fiction. Politics, of course, is always a topic of conversation in our country."
He added, "The show was shot last year, so a lot of things in it hadn't happened yet in real life. But they happened later. We discuss politics at home, it's a part of our lives. Because we live in a democracy, people actively participate in discussions around politics, and they'll relate to the show."
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have raised issues against Tandav. One of them, Manoj Kotak, wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday seeking a ban on the series for allegedly ridiculing Hindu deities. Another party leader, Ram Kadam, on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police station. "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," Kadam said, according to ANI.
Also read: Tandav review: Saif Ali Khan's silly Amazon show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap
An FIR has been registered against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit in Lucknow, and security for Saif has been beefed up.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif's show
- The Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav has been at the centre of a controversy after it was alleged that certain scenes are offensive to certain communities. Here's everything you need to know about what happened.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar apologises on behalf of cast & crew in statement
- Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of the Amazon web series, after an FIR was lodged against several people involved in the show for hurting religious sentiments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Apte: I don’t think I took any risk by taking up OTT projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminal Justice, The Relationship Manager: Domestic violence on OTT radar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupria Goenka: I could maintain connect with the audience because of OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jisshu, Parambrata, Aaditi, Pratik, Swastika: Regional actors shine on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Namit Das: OTT made people realise there’s more to me than meets the eye
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yashaswini Dayama: Big screen isn’t the ultimate goal anymore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple ‘upstaged’ Saif, praises him too
- Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla reviews Tandav, gives a shout-out to Gauahar Khan
- Sidharth Shukla watched the first three episodes of Tandav and praised the show. He also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan and said that he loved her performance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jennifer Winget teases Code M season 2 on Army Day, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav review: Saif's silly show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap
- Tandav review: Hokey and ham-fisted, Saif Ali Khan's sophomore streaming show is a major step down from Sacred Games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision review: A mind-bending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse
- WandaVision review: Is it a loving homage to classic sitcoms or a conventional Marvel spectacle? Here's a review of the first three episodes of the MCU's first Disney+ show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhavana Pandey: Putting myself out there for the world to judge was scary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision fan theory tries to decipher hidden meaning behind trippy MCU show
- Ahead of WandaVision's release, multiple fan theories about the Marvel show have sprung up online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox