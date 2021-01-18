IND USA
Sunil Grover, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia in Tandav.
'Tandav is a work of fiction, it's a piece of entertainment first': Sunil Grover

  • Sunil Grover has insisted that Tandav is a work of fiction, and that it was shot before many of the incidents it shows transpired in real life.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST

Actor Sunil Grover has said that Tandav is a work of fiction, and that it was shot before many of the incidents shown in the series had happened in real life. Tandav, a political drama starring Saif Ali Khan, released on Amazon Prime Video recently, and has been at the centre of a controversy surrounding its content.

Sunil, who plays an enforcer named Gurpal Chauhan, said in an interview that because India is a democracy, people actively discuss politics.

Asked about the show's stance on current affairs, he told Bollywood Hungama, "First of all, this is a work of fiction. Politics, of course, is always a topic of conversation in our country."

He added, "The show was shot last year, so a lot of things in it hadn't happened yet in real life. But they happened later. We discuss politics at home, it's a part of our lives. Because we live in a democracy, people actively participate in discussions around politics, and they'll relate to the show."

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have raised issues against Tandav. One of them, Manoj Kotak, wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday seeking a ban on the series for allegedly ridiculing Hindu deities. Another party leader, Ram Kadam, on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police station. "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," Kadam said, according to ANI.

Also read: Tandav review: Saif Ali Khan's silly Amazon show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

An FIR has been registered against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit in Lucknow, and security for Saif has been beefed up.


sunil grover saif ali khan tandav

Police personnel outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home.
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
e-paper
Saif Ali Khan has Prime Ministerial ambitions in Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Actor Radhika Apte’s recent release was the film A Call to Spy.
Criminal Justice season two and The Relationship Manager both have domestic violence as a part of their stories.
Anupria Goenka in a still from Criminal Justice 2.
Due to OTT, the difference between regional and national talent is blurring, says Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Actor Namit Das was a part of web shows such as Aarya and A Suitable Boy in 2020.
Yashaswini Dayama in a still from Delhi Crime.
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
