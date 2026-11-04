TDP-led alliance sweeps Andhra Pradesh civic elections; YSRCP alleges manipulation

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance won seven of the 13 municipal corporations and was leading in another five in the early hours of Wednesday. It bagged 75 out of 86 municipalities and nagar panchayats. The bloc was leading in six municipalities.

The ruling alliance called the results a reflection of the people’s faith in its leadership. (X)

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The ruling alliance’s chairpersons were elected uncontested across 17 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

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The Opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which won all 13 municipal corporations in 2021, appeared set to win one (Anantapur municipal corporation). In YSR Kadapa district, the party’s bastion and the home district of its president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party suffered a major setback.

Of the district’s 279 municipal wards, the YSRCP won just seven. The TDP-led alliance bagged six municipalities in the district uncontested. In Pulivendula municipality of the district, Reddy’s home constituency, TDP’s chairperson candidate Tugutla Geetha Kumari won by a margin of 13,875 votes.

Ruling alliance wins 17 of 20 wards

The ruling alliance candidates won 17 of the 20 wards that went to the polls. The YSRCP managed to win only three wards. The alliance emerged victorious in seven other municipalities across the district.

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{{^usCountry}} The ruling alliance called the results a reflection of the people’s faith in its leadership, while the YSRCP alleged manipulation of the election process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ruling alliance called the results a reflection of the people’s faith in its leadership, while the YSRCP alleged manipulation of the election process. {{/usCountry}}

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The state went to municipal polls on November 1, and counting votes began on Tuesday. Vote counting for the Chirala municipal corporation was postponed until Friday due to Cyclone Murasu-induced heavy rains.

The YSRCP won Nandikotkur municipality. It was leading in two other municipalities (Naidupeta and Bethamcherla). In 2021, the YSRCP won 86 out of 87 municipalities.

TDP fielded 13 mayoral candidates, Jana Sena Party two, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one. The YSRCP contested all 13 mayoral positions.

Elections were held for 87 chairperson posts in municipalities and nagar panchayats; 17 of these were decided uncontested. For the remaining 70 posts, the TDP fielded 49 candidates, the Jana Sena 17 and the BJP four. The YSRCP contested all 70 positions.

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TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the sweeping results are a clear reflection of the people’s faith in the leadership of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his deputy Pawan Kalyan and minister Nara Lokesh, besides the state BJP leadership.

In a post on X, Lokesh said the verdict is a mandate to serve, not to celebrate. “We accept it with humility as the people’s blessing for the good governance of the last two and a half years.”

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led alliance government, police and the state election commission of manipulating the municipal election process.

In a post on X, he claimed irregularities at every stage of the election, from nominations and scrutiny to withdrawal of candidates, polling and counting.

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He alleged that polling agents were obstructed or forced to withdraw, while the polling percentage was manipulated and counting was hijacked. “You selected the candidates; the people never elected them! These are no longer elections but selections!” he said.

He called for electoral reforms and said the alleged irregularities made the need for changes to the electoral system more evident.