The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance in Andhra Pradesh registered a landslide victory in the elections to the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), according to results announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday night.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Handout)

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As vote counting was still underway, the SEC released figures at 9 pm showing that the Telugu Desam Party and its alliance partners, the Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, had together won 273 of the 582 ZPTC seats and 5,597 of the 7,767 MPTC seats for which results had been declared.

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The TDP emerged as the dominant party, winning 229 ZPTC seats and 4,823 MPTC seats, including those declared unopposed. Its alliance partner, the Jana Sena Party, secured 36 ZPTC seats and 644 MPTC seats, while the BJP won eight ZPTC seats and 130 MPTC seats.

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{{^usCountry}} The TDP's performance was particularly striking in the MPTC elections, where it secured 4,823 seats, far ahead of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which managed 1,050 seats. Among the alliance partners, the Jana Sena Party finished second with 644 seats, while the BJP secured 130. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TDP's performance was particularly striking in the MPTC elections, where it secured 4,823 seats, far ahead of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which managed 1,050 seats. Among the alliance partners, the Jana Sena Party finished second with 644 seats, while the BJP secured 130. {{/usCountry}}

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In the ZPTC elections too, the TDP established a substantial lead, winning 229 seats. The Jana Sena Party secured 36 seats, while the YSRCP managed just 20. The BJP won eight seats, while one seat went to an independent candidate.

The results represent a major setback for the YSRCP, which managed to win only 20 ZPTC and 1,050 MPTC seats. The party's performance was overshadowed by the TDP's overwhelming dominance in the territorial constituency elections.

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Out of the total number of 659 ZPTC and 9,818 MPTC seats in the state, as many as 77 ZPTCs and 2,051 MPTCs were declared unanimous on October 27.

Polling for 577 ZPTCs and 7,707 MPTCs was held on November 5. However, voting in five ZPTCs and 60 MPTCs was postponed to November 6 due to the cyclone. Repolling was also conducted at seven polling stations across Anantapur, Kurnool, Markapuram, Palnadu and Srikakulam districts following reports of electoral malpractices.