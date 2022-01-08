Tejashwi overrules RJD state unit chief, says no tie-up with JD(U)

PATNA: Bihar leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday ruled out joining hands with chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal (United), setting at rest speculation set off by his own party’s state unit president Jagdanand Singh, who said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was willing to support the JD(U) if it breaks ranks with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), a constituent of the ruling alliance.

“There is no question of having any understanding or joining hands with the chief minister or the JD(U). There is no need to harbour any kind of misconceptions. RJD is a party which follows its principles and has never compromised on its ideals,” Yadav told a TV news channel.

The 32-year-old heir apparent of the RJD, which is the main opposition party in Bihar, said Singh offered his party’s support to the JD(U) on the issue of conducting caste census in the state and it should not be misconstrued as a new political understanding or realignment with Kumar’s party.

On Thursday, Singh said, “Remove those ministers (from the BJP) who are opposing the government. Nitish Kumar should not bow before the BJP. If there is any political impact to the government on the issues of caste census and special status to Bihar, the grand alliance is there to support him (chief minister).”

Last year, a delegation of 10 parties, including the RJD, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste census. After the Centre ruled out such an exercise, the CM has taken the stand of holding a caste count in Bihar at state’s cost and said a final decision will be taken only after an all-party meeting.

Recently, chief minister Nitish Kumar said the date for the all-party meeting for the purpose will be finalised once the BJP gave its views on the matter.

Yadav, however, said, “What is the need for calling an all-party meeting when the proposal of holding a caste census has been passed unanimously twice by the state assembly. Had I been the CM, I would have ordered a caste census in Bihar. The chief minister is sitting on the lap of the RSS and he would not do anything. He is a tired man and has no interest in development of the state,” Yadav said.

