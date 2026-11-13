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Telangana: 8 Army personnel injured as military truck overturns in Rangareddy

The military truck carrying 14 jawans from Golconda Army camp overturned after hitting a roadside tree in Allawada village in Rangareddy district.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 14:30:41 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Eight Army personnel were injured after a military truck carrying 14 jawans overturned after hitting a roadside tree in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Friday morning, police said.

Eight of the 14 Army personnel travelling in the military truck were injured in the accident near Hyderabad on Friday morning.
Eight of the 14 Army personnel travelling in the military truck were injured in the accident near Hyderabad on Friday morning.

The incident happened at Allawada village in Chevella mandal, about 50 km from Hyderabad, at around 8 am.

“The military truck carrying 14 jawans from the Golconda Army camp left for Shabad at around 6.30 am, as part of an army training exercise. A trainee driver, who was driving the vehicle, lost control over the steering and hit the median. The truck later rammed into a roadside tree and overturned,” Chevella assistant commissioner of police B Kishan told reporters.

On receiving the information, the Chevella police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. “Eight Army personnel were injured and the others managed to escape,” the ACP said, adding that the injured jawans were taken to the Army hospital in Golconda.

He said no complaint had been received from the Army authorities so far and, hence, no case had been registered yet.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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