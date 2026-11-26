A Cessna 152 (VT-YOU) operated by the Telangana State Aviation Academy made a forced landing in the Army Cantonment area of Golconda, Hyderabad, on Thursday, coming to a halt on a tree, according to sources. The aircraft was carrying a student pilot and an instructor at the time of the incident.
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The sources further added that the student pilot sustained a head injury and was taken to an Army hospital for treatment, 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 stitches. Meanwhile, the instructor was safe.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to probe the circumstances surrounding the forced landing. However, an official statement from the DGCA is awaited.
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A Golconda police official, cited by news agency ANI, said that the police had received information about the incident and were verifying the details while coordinating with Army officials.{{/usCountry}}
A Golconda police official, cited by news agency ANI, said that the police had received information about the incident and were verifying the details while coordinating with Army officials.{{/usCountry}}
"We received information about the matter, we are verifying the matter and coordinating with Army officials. We will share more details later," ANI quoted the official as saying.
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Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
The Cessna 152, an aircraft with seating for two, is mainly used for flight training.
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