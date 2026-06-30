The Telangana police on Monday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Armoor town of Nizamabad district for allegedly slapping the Muslim principal of a private school over the introduction of Urdu classes, people familiar with the matter said. Telangana BJP leader arrested for assaulting school principal

Armoor inspector of police P Satyanarayana told reporters that BJP Armoor town president Mandula Balu was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Amer Khan, principal of Bharath Chandra High School, on June 27.

A video showing the BJP leader allegedly slapping Khan and abusing him went viral on social media, triggering outrage among members of the minority community in the town.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the school’s correspondent A Mallaiah, we have registered a case of alleged trespassing, criminal intimidation and assault against Balu,” the inspector said.

The police also registered a case under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against principal Amer Khan, correspondent A Mallaiah and Urdu teacher Umme Hani. Section 196 deals with acts, speeches or writings that promote enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, caste, language or place of birth.

The incident took place on June 27 when Balu and several other BJP leaders allegedly entered the school premises and confronted the management over the introduction of Urdu as a second language.

“The children have been exposed to Urdu songs, Urdu text in study material and religious content, raising concerns among some parents,” Balu told reporters.

When the school principal attempted to explain the school’s position, the confrontation allegedly escalated into an argument. Khan said he was only carrying out the responsibilities assigned to him by the school management.

“I was slapped and subjected to abusive behaviour,” he said.

Mallaiah told the police that Urdu classes were conducted by Umme Hani for only two days.

“Inquiries revealed that Urdu classes were conducted without the necessary permissions,” the inspector said, adding that the investigation was on and further action would be taken after examining the available evidence, witness statements and other material collected during the probe.