Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Vishnu Deo Sai, in Raipur and sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Sammakka Sagar project on the Godavari river.

Revanth Reddy, accompanied by state irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, urged Sai to permit water storage in the Sammakka Sagar barrage and sought Chhattisgarh’s cooperation in securing the remaining statutory clearances for the project. (X/TelanganaCMO)

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“Responding positively to the request, Vishnu Deo Sai assured the Telangana delegation that the NOC process would be completed at the earliest,” an official statement from the Telangana chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

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Revanth Reddy, accompanied by state irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, urged Sai to permit water storage in the Sammakka Sagar barrage and sought Chhattisgarh’s cooperation in securing the remaining statutory clearances for the project.

Telangana has been seeking Chhattisgarh’s consent, particularly after revising the project design to reduce the extent of submergence in the neighbouring state.

The project was initially proposed at Kantalapalli, where an estimated 11,408 acres of land in Chhattisgarh was likely to be submerged. The original proposal was also expected to affect 17 Adivasi villages and security infrastructure in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} To address these concerns and minimise submergence, the proposed barrage was shifted from Kantalapalli to Tupakulagudem in Mulugu district of Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To address these concerns and minimise submergence, the proposed barrage was shifted from Kantalapalli to Tupakulagudem in Mulugu district of Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, approximately 33 acres of land in Chhattisgarh would be submerged when the barrage operates at its Full Reservoir Level (FRL). Even under extreme flood conditions, the affected area would not exceed 100 acres, the study found.

The Telangana government paid the ₹9.883 crore sought by Chhattisgarh in April to conduct the study. IIT Kharagpur subsequently submitted its report to the Chhattisgarh government on July 30.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy informed Sai that construction of the Sammakka Sagar barrage at Tupakulagudem had been completed. The project has a storage capacity of 6.94 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water at its FRL of 83 metres.

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The project aims to utilise Godavari waters to meet irrigation and drinking water requirements in drought-prone, backward and tribal areas of Telangana. It is expected to support agricultural activities and improve drinking water availability in these regions.

Revanth Reddy also assured the Chhattisgarh government that Telangana was willing to pay the required amounts towards land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation in the neighbouring state in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. He urged Chhattisgarh to expedite the NOC and remaining approvals in the larger public interest so that the completed project could be put to use without further delay.