Telangana rain: 16 dead in heavy downpour; CM seeks ‘national calamity’ tag | Top updates

At least 16 people have lost their lives so far due to heavy rain in Telangana. The Telangana government announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh for the kin of those killed during the rain, and urged the Centre for immediate assistance. Parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were flooded amid heavy rains (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government put the damage at ₹5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates and sought immediate assistance of ₹2,000 crore from the Centre. Reddy also urged that the Centre declare the Telangana floods as a national calamity.

The incessant rainfall caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to agricultural crops and disruption of the state's rail and road links with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana rain: Latest updates

Heavy rain in Telangana led to flooding in low-lying areas and significant damage to property and structures.

5,000 crore was reported from the state due to the floods. Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the rain-hit areas and declare the floods a national calamity. The chief minister visited rain-hit areas to assess the situation and met with top officials regarding the same.

The flood-hit areas of Khammam presented a scene of extensive damage as household items were washed away and some items carried away by water were stuck to the gates of houses.

Transportation took a major hit due to the incessant rains, with the gravel on the train tracks on multiple routes washed away amid floods. Trains were delayed and the restoration work is currently underway.

Several lorries were stranded on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway near Kodada due to water flowing on road. The officials urged those travelling to Vijayawada to use the Narkatpalli-Addanki highway as an alternative.

The rains caused rivulet Munneru to swell and overflow, leading to floods in nearby localities. Residents of the area said that the water entered their homes and their household items were washed away as the water started receding.

The Met Centre in Telangana said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts till 8.30 am on September 3.

It also said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana during this period. It issued a yellow alert for this forecast.

To take stock of the situation, PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Revanth Reddy and assured all possible assistance to the state.

