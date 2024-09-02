IMD weather update: More rains in parts of Andhra, Gujarat; Orange alert in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday in parts of several states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, etc. An orange alert continues to be in place, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from September 2 to 5.(AFP)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat have been reeling under floods after heavy rain lashed several districts.

Cyclone ASNA weakens

In a post on X, the IMD posted that Cyclone ASNA has weakened into a deep depression over the Arabian sea. “Deep Depression (Remnant of CS ASNA) over northwest Arabian Sea weakened into a depression & lay centered at 05.30 hrs IST of 2 Sep over the same region about 200km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman). Likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 6 hours”, the agency posted.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over West & Central India during the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch in Gujarat on September 2 & 3.

Also read | Telangana, Andhra rains live updates

Relief to Andhra and Telangana

As both states face severe flooding across several districts, rains are expected to reduce from Monday morning. “Depression over southeast Vidarbha & nbd lay centered at 05.30hrs IST of 2 Sep over East Vidarbha & adj Telangana about 110 km south of Bramhapuri (Maharashtra) and 80 km east-southeast of Chandrapur (Maharashtra). Likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 12 hrs”, the weather agency said in a bulletin.

An orange alert continues to be in place, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from September 2 to 5. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during these days.

Other parts of India

For Mumbai, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall on Monday. The agency has forecast "generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

In the national capital Delhi, generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall can be expected on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, while air quality is expected to remain “satisfactory” with PM 2.5 at 53.

In the northeast, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh during next 7 days.