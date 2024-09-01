Hyderabad has been witnessing massive rains for the last two days and for the next two days, moderate to heavy rains are likely to be continued. In Hyderabad’s Hassan Nagar area, a huge Burmese Python was spotted on Saturday evening after the rain. Massive python rescued in Hyderabad amid heavy rain, people compete to click pictures of snake. Watch

In a viral video shared by Habeeb Masood, a long python appeared in Hassan Nagar, and people in the area immediately alerted a professional snake rescuer. Shakeer Ali caught the snake and took it away from people.

The by-standers were curious to see the python, and many were found clicking the picture on their mobile phones. In an X post, Habeeb wrote, “A large snake was rescued in the Hassan Nagar area by professional snake rescuer, Mir Shakeel Ali. The snake was found after the heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad on August 31.”

Due to flash floods in many areas in Telangana, the reptiles were found in many streets. Many snake rescuers received calls across the state as these reptiles were found even in the houses of many residents.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains hit various parts of Telangana, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting road connections between villages, the state government has directed district collectors to implement measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts for all districts of Telangana on Sunday, September 1. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and can be deployed if an emergency arises. The state government has already alerted that control rooms be established in every district collector's office, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the state secretariat.