In Karnataka, a group of tourists who came for a vacation in Coorg and Virajpet were robbed by burglars. The incident caused a serious concern to the safety of tourists as burglars smashed the car after blocking it on their way and broke the windows with iron rods. Burglars allegedly attack tourists in Karnataka's Kodagu, smash car widows with rods. VIDEO

An X handle called Karnataka portfolio shared a video and wrote, “Beware, car owners traveling in the ghat ranges of Karnataka. On the Virajpet-Makutt Road, an attempted robbery occurred last night. Two individuals returning from Kerala were targeted by robbers who blocked their car, smashed the rear wind shield with a rod, and attempted to rob them.”

In a video that went viral on social media, a person claimed that a car with Kerala registration was damaged by a group of robbers for money. He said, “In the night, robbers targeted this Kerala registered car with tourists and stopped them. With iron rods, they smashed the car and tried to steal things from inside. This is a targeted attack.”

The person in the video also showed how the burglars attempted to break all the car windows but failed. “The car was stopped in mid-forest, and the attack began. They initially tried to smash the entire car, but only the rear window was broken. These things have been happening with tourists here for a while now,” he added. He also said that the tourists registered a police complaint.

Meanwhile, people in the comments section said that such incidents have rapidly increased in the Kodagu district, which is a hot spot for tourists. A user said, “Targeted attacks. They know money flows in which vehicles. This is not the first time this has happened, and nothing has changed on the ground. Patrolling has significantly reduced over the years.”