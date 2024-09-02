Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: IMD warns of more rains across districts in both states
Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: Heavy rains continue to lash several districts of Telangana and Andra Pradesh, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places till 8.30 am on September 2. Several people died across both states in rain-related accidents as heavy showers continued to batter the region for the second consecutive day, leading to flooding and connectivity disruption....Read More
Telangana
99 trains were cancelled and 54 were diverted as the tracks remained waterlogged along multiple locations on the South-Central Railway network, an SCR official said.
Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said nine persons lost their lives in various parts of the state in separate rain-related incidents, despite several precautionary measures.
Telangana capital Hyderabad also witnessed waterlogging after heavy rains, leading the administration to shut all schools on September 2. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an emergency review meeting.
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said 17,000 affected people were evacuated to 107 relief camps while over 1.1 lakh hectares of agricultural fields and 7,360 hectares of horticultural fields were damaged. He also said that Vijayawada and Guntur cities have been completely marooned.
21 more trains were cancelled and 10 were diverted in the state, according to an official from the South-Central Railway.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers of both the states and assured all possible help from the Union government. 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed, and 14 more are being dispatched for flood relief and rescue operations in both the states.
Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: Names of trains cancelled in Telangana
Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: Among 21 trains cancelled included 12669 MGR Chennai Central to Chhapra, 12670 Chhapra-MGR Chennai Central, 12615 MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi, 12616 New Delhi-MGR Chennai Central, the South Central Railway (SCR) said in a bulletin on Sunday.
While, 12763 Tirupati-Secunderabad, 22352 SMVT Bengaluru-Patliputra, 22674 Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi, 20805 Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi, and six other trains were diverted. (ANI)
Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: Heavy rains cause damage to railway track between Mahabubabad and Kesamudram in Telangana
Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: Heavy rains in Telangana have caused damage to the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad, resulting in the cancellation of several trains.
Telangana Minister Poonam Prabhakar spoke with railway officials regarding the restoration of the track and instructed the district collector and other officials to ensure that passengers face no inconvenience.