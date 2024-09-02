Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: IMD warns of more rains across districts in both states

Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: An aerial view of a partially submerged area after the Budameru Vagu River overflows following heavy rainfall, in Vijayawada on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Telangana, Andhra rains live updates: Heavy rains continue to lash several districts of Telangana and Andra Pradesh, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places till 8.30 am on September 2. Several people died across both states in rain-related accidents as heavy showers continued to batter the region for the second consecutive day, leading to flooding and connectivity disruption....Read More

Telangana

99 trains were cancelled and 54 were diverted as the tracks remained waterlogged along multiple locations on the South-Central Railway network, an SCR official said.

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said nine persons lost their lives in various parts of the state in separate rain-related incidents, despite several precautionary measures.

Telangana capital Hyderabad also witnessed waterlogging after heavy rains, leading the administration to shut all schools on September 2. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an emergency review meeting.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said 17,000 affected people were evacuated to 107 relief camps while over 1.1 lakh hectares of agricultural fields and 7,360 hectares of horticultural fields were damaged. He also said that Vijayawada and Guntur cities have been completely marooned.

21 more trains were cancelled and 10 were diverted in the state, according to an official from the South-Central Railway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers of both the states and assured all possible help from the Union government. 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed, and 14 more are being dispatched for flood relief and rescue operations in both the states.