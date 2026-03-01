The Telangana government will soon enact new legislation for the comprehensive administration of the capital city Hyderabad, officials said on Saturday. Telangana to enact new municipal Act for Hyderabad

The new municipal act, called Hyderabad Core Urban Act, will replace the existing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act (GHMC) and it will be enforced in the administration of three municipal corporations – GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad.

The decision was taken at a high-level official meeting held by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday night. The legislation is expected to be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the assembly in the second week of March.

According to an official statement from the chief minister’s office, Reddy instructed that all permissions, fee structure and development works should be finalised as per the Core Urban Act. He made it clear that the development works within the municipal limits will be given top priority in the prestigious 99-day programme to be launched by the state government soon.

The chief minister said construction of roads be given top priority in the core urban region. He suggested that the construction of roads be taken up under the employment guarantee scheme.

“In order to ensure proper maintenance of the roads, all the roads in the jurisdiction of roads and buildings department in the core urban area be transferred to the municipal administration and urban development department. This will help prevent confusion on the ownership of roads by different agencies,” he said.

The chief minister also proposed elevated corridors to be designed to reduce traffic congestion in various places in the city.

Regular monitoring and function of streetlights on the dashboard should also be taken up and issues ascertained thus should be solved instantly, he added.

He instructed the officials to give high priority to fire safety in the core urban area, and reviewed suggestions and designs and ordered officials to examine the proposal to develop buildings of historical importance into tourist spots.