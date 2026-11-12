Telangana to introduce 10+2 system in all state-run schools from 2027-28 to prevent dropouts, says CM Revanth Reddy

The Telangana government will introduce a 10 plus 2 education system in all the state-run schools from the next 2027-28 academic year, extending school education up to Class 12 on the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas, chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the decision was aimed at reducing student dropouts after Class 10 and ensuring continuity in education (PTI)

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Currently, school education till Class 10 is overseen by the School Education Department, with the 10th-grade Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations conducted by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. The next two years are called Intermediate Education and are governed separately by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE).

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Under the proposed new structure, education will be divided into three stages: primary education from nursery to Class 4, secondary education from Classes 5 to 8, and senior secondary education from Classes 9 to 12, all governed in a single system.

What CM Reddy said

At a review meeting held with education department officials at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resources Development Institute, the chief minister said the decision was aimed at reducing student dropouts after Class 10 and ensuring continuity in education, particularly among girls and students from disadvantaged communities.

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{{^usCountry}} Revanth Reddy directed the department officials to make all necessary arrangements for implementing the new system from next year as part of a broader initiative to overhaul the state's education sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Revanth Reddy directed the department officials to make all necessary arrangements for implementing the new system from next year as part of a broader initiative to overhaul the state's education sector. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the government's objective was to provide quality education from the nursery level to university and equip students with the knowledge and skills required to compete in the modern world.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that students should develop proficiency in languages and communication skills by the time they complete Class 12.

“They should also be given opportunities to pursue subjects of their choice after the senior secondary stage and develop expertise in their respective fields,” he said.

The chief minister expressed concern over the increasing number of students dropping out after Class 10, particularly girls and children belonging to Dalit, tribal and minority communities.

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“Extending schooling up to Class 12 within the same education system would help address the problem by ensuring uninterrupted access to education,” he said.

He pointed out that institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, which provide education up to Class 12, record comparatively lower dropout rates.

Officials briefed the chief minister on progress in preparing the proposed education structure, which covers the entire learning cycle from nursery to intermediate education.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the 10+2 system in 18 other states nationwide. The Telangana government has decided to introduce the system with the stated objective of improving access to quality education, reducing dropouts and providing students with better academic and career opportunities.