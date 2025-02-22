Telangana tunnel collapse: 8 trapped; PM Modi dials CM Revanth Reddy | 10 points
Telangana tunnel collapse: Those trapped inside are two engineers, two machine operators and four workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday to discuss the rescue of personnel from the collapsed portion of the SLBC tunnel. The prime minister assured all help and assistance in the rescue efforts.
Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that eight people were trapped after a section of a roof collapsed in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.
Telangana tunnel collapse: Here are the latest update
- The Telangana CM briefed the prime minister on all the details of the incident, according to a statement issued by Reddy's office as per statement. The prime minister assured Reddy that an NDRF team would be dispatched immediately for rescue operations and also assured full cooperation from the Centre.
- Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the personnel are trapped 14 kilometres inside the tunnel.
- Those trapped inside are two engineers, two machine operators and four workers, according to PTI.
- The Telangana government is taking the help of experts, including those who rescued the trapped workers in an incident in Uttarakhand last year, and sought the help of the Indian Army and NDRF, according to Reddy.
- According to other workers at the site, seepage of water and soil began slowly and increased later, prompting them to come out. However, those working ahead of a boring machine inside the tunnel were struck, reported PTI.
- Reddy also said that the workers heard a loud sound as they felt some "geological disturbance" outside the tunnel.
- "The ventilation system inside the tunnel remains functional, ensuring oxygen supply to the trapped workers," Reddy wrote on X. “Ambulances and medical teams had been placed on high alert, with doctors ready to provide emergency care.”
- The Telangana government has roped in a 19-member team from state owned coal mining firm, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd., to join rescue operations to extract workers who are feared trapped.
- According to a top official of the company, SCCL has the expertise in rescuing people in such incidents and also has necessary equipment.
- "SCCL has the necessary expertise to handle critical situations such as roof collapses. And also we have necessary equipment imported from Australia, USA and Poland. The machinery and rock cutters are so advanced that they can cut huge rocks and boulders within minutes,” SCCL CMD N Balram told PTI.
(Inputs from PTI)
