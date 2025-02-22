Telangana tunnel collapse: 8 trapped; PM Modi dials CM Revanth Reddy | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday to discuss the rescue of personnel from the collapsed portion of the SLBC tunnel. The prime minister assured all help and assistance in the rescue efforts. Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy visits the under construction stretch in the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project where a section of roof collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Saturday, Feb 22, 2025.(PTI)

Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that eight people were trapped after a section of a roof collapsed in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Telangana tunnel collapse: Here are the latest update