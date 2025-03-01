Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescuers cut boring machine to reach trapped workers | Top updates

Over 500 rescuers are working on a war footing to locate the eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool, which partially collapsed on February 22. Teams from the Army, Navy, Singareni Collieries, and other agencies have been engaged in rescue operations for several days, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. Rescue operation underway to trace workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Telangana's Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (PTI)

Rescue teams are currently cutting through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to create a passage and reach the stranded workers, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Saturday.

The families of the trapped workers remain anxious as they wait for updates on the rescue operation. A relative of Gurpreet Singh, one of the trapped workers, claimed they had received no information about the ongoing efforts. One family member requested permission to enter the tunnel but was denied, ANI reported.

Authorities have intensified rescue operations to expedite the workers' safe evacuation.

Latest updates on rescue efforts

Army medical teams have been deployed at the SLBC tunnel, equipped with medical supplies to support the ongoing rescue operation. However, water and slush are hampering the efforts, and teams are working to remove the sludge to facilitate the rescue.

Congress MLA Chikkudu Vamshi said that relief operations have entered the seventh day and noted that 12 departments are coordinating to speed up the process, with experienced personnel from Singareni mines playing a key role.

Nagarkurnool superintendent of police Vaibhav Gaikwad said teams from NDRF, the Army, Singareni Collieries, and other agencies are continuously working on the rescue.

"The rescue operation is going on... (Saturday) morning a team went inside (the tunnel)... The process of dewatering, removing debris is also going on simultaneously," SP Gaikwad told PTI. He added that TBM parts are being cut to clear the path ahead.

He added, “This is the 7th day since the incident occurred... Today, work is being done on war footing with the collaboration of 12 departments. Those who are the experts in India are working here... I hope that by this evening, most of the slush will be removed... People who have the experience of working in Singareni mines are here.”

An official mentioned that the damaged section of the conveyor belt inside the tunnel was expected to be repaired on Saturday. Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) used Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to detect some "anomalies" inside the tunnel.

Official sources told PTI that the nature of these anomalies remains unclear due to the challenging conditions inside, including mud and water accumulation. Further examination is required to identify them.

The trapped workers have been identified as Manoj Kumar (UP), Sri Niwas (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu (all from Jharkhand).

Among them, two are engineers, two are operators, and the remaining four are labourers from Jharkhand. The engineers and labourers are employed by Jaiprakash Associates, the contracting firm for the SLBC tunnel project.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)